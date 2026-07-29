Please help a single mom

Hi I'm a single mom from Ohio. I have two amazing kids. My job has lowered hours by alot and I'm having trouble making ends meet. Im behind on bills and rent and the kids need clothes. It's been hard since splitting from their dad but it wasn't a good environment for me or them. Please consider helping us. Im currently looking for a better job or at least a second job. This small town isn't offering much and I'm desperate. Any help you can give would be amazing. It would help us keep our place and pay bills I'm behind on. My daughter has depression and anxiety and is seeing a therapist and my son has epilepsy and everyday is a struggle to get out of bed. Most of my money goes to their medical bills and food. Thank you for reading and please consider helping 🙏 ❤️. Sending love and hugs your way ❤️