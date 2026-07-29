Please help a senior citizen avoid eviction

A senior citizen, Loriann, is living in a 300 square foot unit in Phoenix, AZ. She DESPERATELY needs help with 1/2 months rent by the 18th. It's normally paid, but need help this once! It's terribly hot there. She has 2 cats, no vehicle or family. Her fiance passed away unexpectedly. She had been homeless before and attacked. She's lucky to be alive. They will NOT survive outside. PLEASE help me to help her.