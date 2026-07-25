Please Help a Mother of 3 Girls in Desperate Need

Hi my name is BreOnna Taylor. I'm a mother of 3 beautiful girls, ages 3, 9 and 12, two of whom have health issues and deserve to be able to at least have a steady place to rest their heads. I know there's a lot of people in need in today's economy. I really don't like asking for help, but I don't have anymore options at the moment. I was recently in a bad car accident and I'm going to have to pay out of pocket to have it fixed and lost my only real form of transportation and its hard finding another job at the moment until I'm able to get my car fixed as I was doing delivery jobs and it couldn't have come at a worse time. My husband lost his job, but has recently started a new one and is working extremely hard to get us back financially stable. We were already behind on all of our bills and facing possible eviction. I'm just asking for help so we can get back on our feet. I'm trying to keep my faith in God solid because I know he has a plan for us all and everything happens for a reason. I'm used to being the one that helps others in there time of need even if it meant giving someone my last, and it's very humbling to be on the other side in that aspect. If anyone has in their heart to help, please do. Thank you all in advance and God Bless you all.