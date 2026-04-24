Please help a mother Bring her Babies Home

Wait, hold up... I see that you obviously scanned the QR code. I’m not saying donate alot. Or Anything It can be a dollar but hear this story. This is a mother who is fighting for her kids to return home. She was in an abusive relationship and the best way to save her children was to give temporary custody to her mother. This mother is now in a more stable situation, but you found it in your heart to scan that QR code, so please find it in your heart to donate something whether it be a dollar think if you was in this mother‘s shoes how would it feels as a parent to not have your children. How do you think she feels please find it in your heart to donate something I understand if you can’t donate but please share everywhere don’t just overlook this. This mother wants her children return back to her. So please find this in your heart to share this with someone you know that can help get her children back. If you’re a parent or if you’re not a parent think of how you would feel if this happened to you just found it in your heart to share or Donate Please this is a begging mom who works and is trying her Best To Get the Return of her babies so she can love on them n raise her babies