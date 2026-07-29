Please help a grieving mother with funeral costs

Theresa received the phone call no mother wants....Her beloved son was found unresponsive. They tried to revive him, but they were too late. Theresa lives in Pennsylvania, and her son was in Washington State when he passed away. She is trying to get to Washington, to gather his personal belongings, and bring his body back to Pa, per his wishes. He had asked her years ago, to not have his body cremated, so she is wanting to fulfill that request. She is unable to afford any of this on her own, so I am making this fund raiser for her. Please consider helping this precious mama, I would really like to remove this burden for her, and help bring her some peace. Please pray for her, as she grieves this loss.