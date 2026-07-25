Please help a family struggling

I'm struggling financially because ongoing medical issues have made it difficult for me to work consistently. We're having a hard time paying our bills, affording groceries, and covering childcare so I can work when I'm able. On top of that, our car needs significant repairs, making it even harder to get to work and appointments.





Right now, we're doing our best, but we could really use some help to get through this difficult time. Any assistance with bills, food, childcare, or transportation would make a huge difference for our family. Thank you for taking the time to consider our situation.







