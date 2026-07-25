Please help a family in need

Help My Family Get Back on Our Feet

My name is Jaquan, and I'm a husband and father doing everything I can to provide for my wife and children. We've been struggling financially and have been forced to live with others, where it's become clear we're no longer welcome. Our dream is simply to have a safe place to call home and reliable transportation so I can get back to work and provide for my family.

Recently, I lost my job, and I believe I was wrongfully terminated. Losing my income has made an already difficult situation even harder. Right now, we're trying to pay off outstanding balances that are preventing us from securing housing and a vehicle.

I'm actively looking for new employment and doing everything I can to get back on my feet. I'm not asking for a handout—I'm asking for a chance to give my family the stable future they deserve.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward paying off these balances, securing a home, obtaining reliable transportation, and helping us rebuild our lives. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give. It truly means the world to my family.