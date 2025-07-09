🇺🇸Please Help a family Honor a New Soldier🎖️❤️

🇱🇷 Every Soldier remembers who was there the day they graduated Basic Training. I'm doing everything I possibly can to make sure my Boy sees his family waiting for him!! ❤️🤍💙🇺🇲





If you've found your way to our fundraiser, thank you for taking a few moments to read our story. Whether you're able to donate, share this page, or simply keep our family in your prayers, your kindness means more than words can express.





My name is Morgan, and I am a single mother of three incredible children. Raising them has been the greatest privilege of my life, but it has also meant carrying every responsibility on my own since my divorce.

Every bill, every unexpected expense, every challenge has been mine to face. I have always believed that with enough determination, I could find a way through anything.





Today, I'm humbly asking for help because this is one of those moments I simply can't overcome alone.





My son, Austin, made the courageous decision to serve our country by joining the United States Army. Watching him leave for Basic Combat Training was one of the hardest things I've ever experienced as a mother. Like so many military families, we adjusted to life with very short phone calls or none at all, treasured letters, and several months of missing someone we love dearly.





Now, after many months of hard work, discipline, sacrifice, and determination, Austin is about to graduate from Basic Combat Training.





This isn't just another graduation.

It's the moment he officially becomes a United States Soldier. It's the reward for every early morning, every exhausting training exercise, every obstacle he refused to let defeat him. It's a once-in-a-lifetime milestone that can never be recreated.





As his mom, I can't put into words how much it would mean to look into his eyes after graduation, hug him for the first time in months, and tell him just how incredibly proud I am of the man he has become.





His sisters are just as excited. They have been counting down the days until they can finally see their brother again. They miss him terribly, and this reunion would be a memory they would carry with them forever.





Unfortunately, life has placed several unexpected financial obstacles in our path at the worst possible time.





Our family vehicle has a failed radiator and is not reliable enough to safely make the trip to Fort Leonard Wood. Because of that, we'll need to rent a dependable vehicle. Along with the rental comes fuel, lodging if needed, and basic travel expenses that are simply beyond what I can afford right now as a single mother.





Asking for help is incredibly difficult for me.

If you know me personally, you know I'd much rather be the one helping someone else than asking for help myself. But I also know that sometimes allowing others to help is a gift in itself.





I'm not asking for anything extravagant.

I'm simply asking for the opportunity to stand in that crowd with Austin's sisters, cheer as loudly as we can, and make sure he knows that no matter where the Army takes him in life, his family showed up for one of the biggest moments he'll ever experience.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to making that happen.





If donating isn't possible, sharing our story with your family, friends, coworkers, or social media could make all the difference. Sometimes one share reaches the person who is able to help.





To everyone who has taken the time to read our story, thank you. ❤️

Thank you for supporting military families.❤️🤍🇺🇲

Thank you for celebrating the sacrifices made not only by those who choose to serve, but by the families who proudly stand behind them.

And thank you for helping give one young Soldier the priceless gift of seeing the people who love him most waiting for him when he finishes this incredible chapter!! 🎖️🇱🇷





With love and gratitude,

Morgan, Chloe, Emersyn, and our soon-to-be Soldier, Austin 🇺🇸