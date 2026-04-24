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Please Help a Desert Storm Veteran Save His Teeth

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKenneth Dixson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kenneth Dixson

Please Help a Desert Storm Veteran Save His Teeth

My name is Kenneth Dixson. I am a 68-year-old U.S. Army Veteran who served during Desert Shield/Desert Storm. I’m also a retired truck driver of 26 years. I’m reaching out with a humble request for help with a serious dental/medical issue that is affecting my health and quality of life.

Recently, I had a dental check-up with X-rays. The dentist referred me to an oral surgeon, but after researching the costs, I have not been able to schedule the consultation. The surgeon’s office does not provide cost estimates upfront, and I cannot risk scheduling procedures I may not be able to afford. With my very limited dental insurance and our fixed Social Security income, the uncertainty is overwhelming.

I have been told I need oral surgery, but without knowing the full scope and cost, I’m stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life, but like many veterans and seniors on fixed incomes, unexpected medical expenses like this can be devastating.

My Family I live in Spokane, Washington with my wife (also an Army Veteran) and our special needs adult son. Our only major asset is our very old house that is finally paid off. I am determined not to put our home at risk, especially to protect my wife if something happens to me. We get by on Social Security, but we simply do not have the savings to cover major dental surgery.

Why I’m Asking for Help Dental problems don’t just affect your teeth — they impact nutrition, pain levels, overall health, and dignity. As I get older, staying healthy is more important than ever so I can continue to care for my special needs son and support my wife.

Any donation, no matter the size, would be a true blessing and would go directly toward:

  1. Oral surgeon consultation
  2. Necessary X-rays and diagnostics
  3. The surgery and any follow-up care
  4. Related medications or treatments

I am not asking lightly. I’ve exhausted other options and am turning to the kindness of good people who believe in helping veterans and families in need.

If you can contribute even a small amount, or simply share this campaign, it would mean more than you know. Every dollar brings me closer to getting this taken care of so I can stay healthy for my family.

From the bottom of my heart — thank you. God bless you.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Dixson

U.S. Army Veteran – Desert Shield/Desert Storm

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