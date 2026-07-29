Please help a 18 year old homeless teen

My name is Paradise Green, and I am 18 years old.





I am currently facing a housing crisis after being forced to leave my family home shortly after graduating high school. I was kicked out at 18 with no savings, no established credit, and nowhere to go. Because this happened immediately after graduation, I did not have time to build financial stability or secure housing before losing my place to live.





Since then, I have been working hard to support myself, but I have also experienced serious medical issues that have affected my ability to work consistently. Recently, I required hospitalization and medical treatment, and these absences have put my job at risk. Losing my job would leave me with no reliable source of income at a time when I am already struggling to meet basic needs.





I am currently staying in temporary housing, but I have been informed that I can only remain there until July 4th. After that date, I will have nowhere to go. Local shelters are often at capacity, and I am extremely concerned about becoming homeless.





I am also struggling with food insecurity and the rising costs of housing. Even if I am able to secure an apartment, I face significant barriers because I have no established credit history. As a result, I may be required to pay higher security deposits and other move-in costs. Any financial assistance I receive would help cover a security deposit, a few months of rent, food, and other basic necessities while I work to stabilize my situation and maintain employment.





I am actively trying to remain employed, secure housing, and become self-sufficient, but I need assistance to avoid homelessness and safely transition into stable housing.





Thank you for your consideration and support.





Paradise Green



