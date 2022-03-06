Please help

I'm a homeless 32 year old father of 2. I haven't been able to visit my children in almost a year due to financial strain. I'm living in my car working day to day just to eat and have enough fuel to stay cool in the heat and get to a job the next day. I've joined the Army and just need help until my ship date to make sure my children are taken care of and I have a place to store my vehicle until I can return to it. I've made some bad decisions in my life, and this money could help me right my wrongs and set me and my children up for a better future. Thank you. I will not let my donors down.