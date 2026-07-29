Please Help

My 82 year old mom and my 24 year old daughter who has CP and uses a wheelchair have had to live with me following my mom falling 2 times and breaking both hips in a months time. I’ve had to quit working to care for them but my current living situation is really hard and I suffer mental and emotional abuse daily that is spilling onto my 5 year old granddaughter that I’m raising. I need help to

1 catch up payments on the wheelchair accessible van

2 get my DL back ( I lost insurance and my license was suspended

3. Have food and bill money

4 to get out of this house !!!

please if you can help us 🙏🏼🙏🏼