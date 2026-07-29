Please god i need help

Within a year spand I lost my job, house, car, personal belongings. I am a hard working individual I had 3 jobs before finding out I have thyroid cancer I have lived a hard life but never lost my faith or smile I am scared and desperate I don't have a phone to get a job and government phones can't use work apps to get a job I need help please I'm scared nervous and am going through a lot right now and am feeling forgotten I can pay back everything or can work for help please