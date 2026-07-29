Please give me a monetary bridge

Hello, my name is Ruben Rivera and I work at a faith-based assisted living facility in Florida and I have went through some trying times with some heart issues and I am currently not able to work for now but I am eager to get back to work, but I have no pay time off currently and I just need a hand up for now until I get back to work. as I have a very Physical job so at this juncture, I am not able to do the work as my arm is in a sling. I thank you all out there for giving me a bridge of income until I’m able to go back to work