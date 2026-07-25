Please fund my chemtrail research

Hello. I trust you are well. If you've had it with being sprayed like a bug, then please empower me to find the perpetrators so we can put them out of business. I figure about ten grand should be enough to keep me busy tracking them down while I establish myself as an author.





I'm not a deadbeat, I swear! I'm signed with Skyhorse Publishing and we have a really great book titled "Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project" that came out earlier this year. My book exposes the chemtrail sprayers like no other - by a long shot. About a month ago they assigned me a publicist and she's got me doing relatively big shows that I've never done before at the rate of about one per week. We're going to keep hammering the message and this should drum up long-term book sales.





It's just a little tough right now. Skyhorse isn't obligated to pay me until the end of the year and in the meantime I have very little revenue coming in. I'm going to need some serious donation money here to successfully pull off a writing career - thus, this GiveSendGo campaign.





Please help me stop the spraying! Thank you.🙏❤️