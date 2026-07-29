🚨 PLEASE DON’T SCROLL… I REALLY NEED YOUR HELP.

I never imagined I’d be writing a post like this, but life has humbled me, and I’m putting my pride aside for the sake of my child.

I’m a single mom, a domestic violence survivor, and I’m working hard to rebuild our lives. I have a job and show up every day, but even working isn’t enough to cover everything. After paying bills, there’s often not enough left to keep food in the house. I don’t receive any financial support from my child’s father, so every expense falls on me.

Right now, I’m trying to catch up before I fall even further behind. I’m asking for help so I can keep a roof over our heads, catch up on bills, and make sure my home has food.

If you can spare $1, $5, $10, or whatever is on your heart, it would truly make a difference. Small acts of kindness add up, and together they can help lift a heavy burden.

If donating isn’t possible, would you please share this post? You never know who might see it and be in a position to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, prayers, shares, and support mean more than words can express. ❤️🙏



