Please bless my husband and I with a honeymoon

Hello!

My husband and I got married almost a year ago and still have not been able to afford a honeymoon after our dog Sitka had to have emergency and life saving surgery to remove a bladder stone. The surgery, medication, and following vet visits depleted our honeymoon fund and as we are living paycheck to paycheck, we feel we may never have another opportunity to have a honeymoon. It would be such a blessing to be able to disconnect from our challenging jobs and finally travel. Anything helps. Thank you!