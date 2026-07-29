Please become part of Cassies recovery story

On April 10th, 2026, my fiancée Cassie was struck by an SUV traveling 50 mph while she was crossing the street. The impact was devastating—she was thrown 15 feet into the air and had no pulse when she landed. I immediately started CPR, and after a few breaths and chest compressions, she began breathing on her own. Cassie suffered severe brain trauma, a broken jaw, a collapsed lung, and three broken ribs. She was rushed to the ICU, where she spent 23 days—three of them in a deep coma.





During her time in the ICU, Cassie slowly began to show signs of life. She could blink, squeeze my hand, and wiggle her toes on command, but she wasn’t aware of her surroundings. Her scans showed no activity in the parts of her brain that control memory or awareness. After being moved to a step-down unit and then to a specialty hospital, something miraculous happened—Cassie woke up. She recognized me and could communicate through hand squeezes, though she still cannot speak, write, or walk. She is alert and aware, but frustrated by her limitations.





Yesterday, we learned that Cassie will be moved to a nursing home because our insurance has run out. We have lost our home and all our belongings, and I am down to just a bike and a backpack. I’ve been staying at the hospital with her, as she only seems to make progress when I’m by her side. Now, with her transfer to a nursing home, I will be facing homelessness and won’t be able to stay with her overnight. Our medical bills are piling up, and we are desperate for help... i'm trying to keep faith... but, I'm feeling completely lost and hopeless right now. We really need some help...





The funds we receive will go toward paying bills, establishing a home, getting a vehicle to travel to rehab, medical equipment for Cassie’s recovery, and basic needs. We are praying for some security and balance in this time of need. Please, if you can, become part of our story and help us recover as much of a normal life as possible as we learn to live in this new normal.





Please give her a prayer, we would both really appreciate it.