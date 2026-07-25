Please anything will help

To Whom It May Concern,

I am writing to respectfully ask for assistance with some essential expenses as I take a temporary break from city life to focus on my mental and emotional well-being. Things have slowly been declining for me…. I love my husband so much but I can’t keep deranging him down with me. I have turned him hot a person I don’t recognize sometimes, leaving him on the mainland here is the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my entire life but there’s that thing when you love something you must let them feel free….. I just pray we end up back together soon zzz…

Over the past while, I have been through an incredibly difficult period, and I have reached a point where I need to step away from the constant stress and noise of the city to reset and heal. My plan is to travel with my dogs to a small property on Saltspring Island, where I grew up and can spend time in nature and here I begin to recover in a quiet, peaceful environment. I need this time alone, my husband and everyone thinks ik trying to run to meet another man or another relationship when is the absolute last thing I want anything to do with!!!! I need this time for me and my dogs and I need to heal so hopefully one day my husband will want me back …

At this time, I honestly do not know how many days I will need to stay. Depending on availability and my financial situation, I may need to spend some nights sleeping in a tent before I am able to move into the cabin or secluded suite since my current budget is only $500-$600(max). I am committed to making the best of the situation, but there are a few basic necessities that would make this possible and keep both myself and my dogs safe.

The items I am requesting assistance with include:

The cabin’s rental deposit and the first week’s rent. A safe outdoor dog pen so my dogs can remain secure while we are there. A portable heater to help stay warm during cold nights. Additional blankets and other basic bedding to make sleeping in the tent safe if necessary. Food and basic supplies for both myself and my dogs during this time.

My dogs are my family and my greatest source of comfort. They have been beside me through some of the hardest moments of my life, and I cannot imagine going through this without them. Being able to keep them with me while I take this time to heal means more than I can express.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I have always tried to manage on my own, but right now I truly need a helping hand. Your support would provide more than just financial assistance—it would give me the opportunity to find peace, regain my strength, and return in a healthier place mentally and emotionally.

Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my request and for considering my situation. Any assistance you are able to provide would make a meaningful difference in my life.

With gratitude,

Heidi Nash



