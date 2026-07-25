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PLEASE ANY KIND PERSON HELP US PLEASE

GoalR 500,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byRichard Allan Smith

PLEASE ANY KIND PERSON HELP US PLEASE

A Father's Plea for a Second Chance

My name is Richard, and I never imagined I would reach a point where I would have to ask strangers for help. I have always believed in working hard and doing everything I could to provide for my family. Today, I come to you with humility, hope, and a sincere request for a second chance.

Our lives changed forever in 2015.

My family and I were living in a squatter camp, struggling to survive on very little. When we were offered what seemed like a better job opportunity in Port Elizabeth, we believed it was our chance to build a better future. Sadly, it turned out to be a cruel scam.

While trying to get help after discovering the truth, we were attacked by three criminals. I defended myself and my family the best I could, but the attack left me with serious injuries that have affected my life ever since. Recovery was long, painful, and life has never truly been the same.

Just when I thought life couldn't become more difficult, tragedy struck again.

I lost my beloved wife.

The pain of losing the person who stood beside me through every hardship is something words can never fully describe. Every day I miss her. She was my partner, my best friend, and the heart of our family. Her passing left a hole that can never be filled.

Since then, I have done everything possible to keep moving forward. I have spent countless hours completing online surveys, playing reward games, entering competitions, and searching for any honest way to earn enough money to survive. Some days I earn only a few cents after hours of work. I never stop trying because giving up is simply not an option.

My greatest wish is not for luxury.

I simply want the chance to rebuild my life, support my family, and regain some independence. Reliable transport would make an enormous difference, helping us access opportunities that are currently out of reach. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to rebuilding what has been lost.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. I would be deeply grateful if you could simply share my story with others. Sometimes the greatest gift is helping someone else see a person in need.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, or support mean more to me than I can ever express.

May God richly bless you and your loved ones.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Richard

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