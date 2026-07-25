PLEA TO FEED MY 4 CHILDREN

Help Me Raise My Four Children

Every child deserves food, education, and hope.

My name is Dr. Mercy Ojoma Atawodi, and I am a single mother raising four children on my own.

Their fathers have not been part of their lives, and the full responsibility of providing for them rests on me. Despite working hard and doing everything I can, it has become increasingly difficult to provide regular meals, pay their school fees, and meet their daily needs.

There are days when I worry about how I will feed them or keep them in school. My greatest desire is simply to give my children a safe, healthy future and the opportunity to continue their education.

Your donation will help provide:

🍛 Nutritious food for my children 🎒 School fees and educational materials 👕 Clothing and basic daily necessities 🏠 Stability while I continue working to support my family

No gift is too small. Whether you give $5, $20, $50, or more, your kindness can make a real difference in my children's lives.

If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser.

Thank you for giving my children hope.

Dr. Mercy Ojoma Atawodi

❤️ Every child deserves the chance to thrive.