Plea for help with University Tuition

I’ll be honest—I made a mistake, and I’m really feeling the weight of it now.

When it was time to pay my school fees, I had issues accessing my student portal, and it slowed everything down for me. During that time, I made a decision I thought I could fix quickly—I used the money for some urgent needs, believing I would be able to sort things out and replace it before it affected anything serious.

But things didn’t go as planned. Now that results are out, I can’t proceed with my clearance because I still owe ₦100,000, and it’s really holding me back.

I still have a small amount left which I had hoped to use to get a laptop so I could keep learning graphic design and coding—skills I’m genuinely trying to build for my future. But right now, I know settling my school fees has to come first.

I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m not trying to make excuses—I just want to be honest about how I got here. I’m doing my best to raise the money, but I could really use help.

If there’s any understanding, support, or guidance you can offer, I would truly appreciate it. This means a lot to me, and I’m willing to do what it takes to make things right.

“The Lord is near to all who call on him… He hears their cry and saves them.”---Psalm 145:18–19