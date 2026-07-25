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Play For God's Glory

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$1,225 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexandra Rohrer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alexandra Rohrer

Play For God's Glory

Play For God's Glory

Hi, my name is Pippi. I was blessed to grow up playing basketball for my Church's Sports Ministry. There I was able to witness the impact basketball can have when it is taught with the intension of growing in God. This is why I'm joining YWAM's Basketball Discipleship Training School this September!

God has been showing me that He doesn't just call people into ministry through pulpits or stages. He calls people through their passions. For me, basketball has always been more than a sport—it has been a way to build friendships, encourage others, and share my faith! Now God is inviting me to use that passion, to share His love around the world.

The Basketball DTS is a journey of discipleship and mission. During the lecture phase, I'll spend time growing deeper in my relationship with Jesus, learning from experienced leaders, studying Scripture, and being challenged to live out my faith every day. Then our team will step into communities where basketball becomes a platform to share Jesus.

During the outreach phase we'll host clinics for young athletes, play alongside local communities, partner with churches, encourage youth. With the priority of sharing the message of Jesus with people who may have never heard it before, alongside other various service projects to help the community with its needs.

I know I can't do this alone. Mission is never the work of one person. It is the result of a community of people saying "yes" together. Some are called to go. Others are called to send. Both are essential.

Would you consider partnering with me? Your financial support will help provide the resources needed for training, travel, housing, ministry supplies, and outreach. More importantly, your generosity becomes part of every conversation, every prayer, every relationship, and every life that God touches through this journey.

I also ask for your prayers. Pray that God would continue shaping my heart, preparing our team, and opening doors that only He can open. Pray for the people we'll meet—that they would experience the hope, peace, and love found in Jesus.

Thank you for considering becoming part of this mission. Every gift, prayer, and word of encouragement helps make this journey possible.

Together, we can reach people one relationship, one conversation, and one basketball court at a time.

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