Help Us Feed Hope In Hard Times

The Plating Grace Foundation continues to see growth year over year, but with that comes more and more difficulties. Our Grace & Grub food service team is small but extremely dedicated to helping serve those in need! Here are some of the highlights from this past year:

We've brought on over a dozen new interns in 2025 and worked to help them improve their skills and become more professional and employable.

Our food and service have been receiving rave reviews (and has even won awards!) around the city and greater Baltimore area.

We've provided meals for those around the city who are homeless and in need of a hot meal - nobody leaves our truck hungry!

NOW WE NEED YOUR HELP!

As events and street-side services come to a halt for the season, your donation will:

Help us purchase food and supplies to feed the hungry and homeless. Last winter, we were able to serve over 3,200 meals - and we're looking forward to doing even more this year!

Help us complete much needed repairs on the food truck.

Enable us to pay our employees during a time when there are very few food truck bookings.

We very much appreciate your consideration and donations. We are so grateful that you're joining us on this journey and look forward to keeping you up to date along the way!

We want to create not just meals, but also moments of hope and dignity for the less fortunate among us. 🏠🍽️ God Bless you and Stay Hungry For God!