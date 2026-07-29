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Planting Roots: Transition Fund for Seminary & You

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDong Gun Kim

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dong Gun Kim

Planting Roots: Transition Fund for Seminary & You

Fundraiser Summary

My Story: From Italy to California

For the last chapter of my life, I had the incredible privilege of serving as a missionary in Italy with YWAM Cultivate. It was a season of profound growth, pouring into others, and seeing God move. After completing my commitment in December 2025, I entered a major season of transition—praying, planning, and preparing for where God was calling me to plant seeds next.

Now, that next chapter has officially begun. I have just arrived in California, where I am finally putting down deep roots. God has opened two incredible doors for this upcoming season: this fall, I will be starting seminary at Biola University, and I have officially been employed as the Youth Pastor for Roots Ministry at Church Everyday in Northridge.


Why I Am Raising Funds

Transitioning from full-time missions abroad back into regular daily living in the States is a massive leap—logistically, financially, and personally. As I step into this dual role of being a full-time seminary student and a local youth pastor, I am facing the upfront costs of establishing a life here in California.

Your support will directly help bridge the gap during this critical transition phase.


Specifically, these funds will go toward:

  1. Settling & Relocation Costs: Securing stable housing, essential daily living setups, and the immediate costs of planting my life in a new area.
  2. Seminary Preparation: Helping cover initial textbook costs, academic fees, and supplies as I begin my theological training at Biola.
  3. Ministry Launch Setup: Ensuring I am fully equipped logistically to hit the ground running as I lead, mentor, and pour into the students at Roots Ministry.


Partner With Me

When you give, you aren’t just helping me buy groceries or pay a deposit—you are directly investing in the future of the youth in Northridge and partnering with the ministry God has called me to do. You are helping me transition smoothly so that my primary focus can be on studying God’s word and discipling the next generation.

Whether it is a financial gift, a prayer, or sharing this page, I am incredibly grateful to have you as part of my village. Thank you for walking with me into this next season!

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