Planting Hope: Help Me Fund a 2.5 - Acre Farm





Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.





My name is Veronicah Njoroge, and I am a small-scale farmer in Laikipia County, Kenya. Farming is more than my livelihood—it's my passion and my hope for building a stable future.





Over the past seasons, I have worked hard to grow vegetables despite the challenges that many small farmers face, including high irrigation costs, rising prices for farm inputs, and unpredictable weather. Every season has taught me valuable lessons, and each harvest has strengthened my determination to keep growing.





Today, I have an opportunity to expand my farm and make the most of the coming rainy season. My plan is to cultivate 2.5 acres of land:

1.5 acres of cabbages, intercropped with beans. 1 acre of capsicums, intercropped with maize.

By planting during the rainy season, I hope to reduce irrigation costs while giving the crops the best possible start. Intercropping will also help me diversify production and make efficient use of the land.





To make this project possible, I am seeking KSh 200,000. The funds will cover essential farming expenses, including land preparation, quality seeds and seedlings, fertilizers, crop protection, labour, irrigation, and other operational costs.





This is not simply a request for financial help. It is an investment in a hardworking farmer with a clear plan and a commitment to producing healthy food for my community while building a sustainable farming business.





If you choose to support my campaign, I promise to keep you updated throughout the season. I will share photos and progress reports from land preparation to planting, crop growth, and harvest, so you can see the impact of your generosity.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, or community would mean just as much.





Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to planting this season and growing a better future.





Thank you for believing in my dream and for being part of this journey.

With gratitude,

Veronicah Njoroge