Planting a Presbyterian Church in La Plata

We are planting the first Presbyterian church in La Plata, Argentina. Greater La Plata is a major city with over 900,000 people and very few reformed churches, only about four. It's also a university city, which makes it a strategic place for ministry.





We've been working here for almost five years. Now we need to rent a new space where we can hold different activities, reach people through evangelism, and grow. Our church planter is currently working full time at another job to support himself, and we want to help him so he can focus on this ministry.





Your support will help us secure a space and sustain this work. We dream of planting more churches throughout the city. Thank you for standing with us as we build God's kingdom in La Plata.