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Plant a Seed of Hope – Expand Puunkiyil Farms

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byABRAHAM DEM

Fundraiser funds will be received by ABRAHAM DEM

Plant a Seed of Hope – Expand Puunkiyil Farms

Help Us Grow Food, Create Jobs, and Build Hope

My name is Dem Abraham Dagwang, and I am the founder of Puunkiyil Farms, a growing agricultural enterprise in Plateau State, Nigeria. Farming is more than a business to me—it is my passion, my livelihood, and my way of contributing to food security and economic growth in my community.

Over the years, I have invested my time, energy, and limited resources into cultivating crops such as Irish potatoes, maize, and red beans, while also raising pigs and producing vegetable seedlings, including cabbage, tomatoes, and peppers. My dream is to build a sustainable farm that not only feeds families but also creates employment opportunities for young people and empowers local farmers.

Like many small-scale farmers, I have faced significant challenges. Rising costs of seeds, fertilizers, animal feed, equipment, transportation, and irrigation have made it increasingly difficult to expand. Despite these obstacles, I remain committed to growing my farm because I believe agriculture is one of the most powerful ways to fight hunger and poverty.

Today, I am humbly asking for your support. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. Your generosity will help me:

  1. Purchase quality seeds and improved planting materials.
  2. Acquire fertilizers and crop protection products.
  3. Expand irrigation to ensure year-round farming.
  4. Purchase livestock feed and improve pig production.
  5. Buy essential farming tools and equipment.
  6. Employ local workers during planting and harvesting seasons.
  7. Increase food production to supply our local communities.

Your donation is not just an investment in a farm—it is an investment in families, livelihoods, and a more food-secure future. With your support, Puunkiyil Farms can produce more food, create more jobs, and inspire other young people to see agriculture as a pathway to prosperity.

Whether you are able to give a little or a lot, your kindness will bring us one step closer to achieving this vision. If you are unable to donate, you can still make a huge impact by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and network.

Thank you for believing in our mission and for helping us cultivate hope, one harvest at a time.

May God richly bless you for your generosity and kindness.

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