Plane Tickets 2026

Dear Friends,





We are trusting the Lord to make a way for our family to travel to the USA this coming August so we can attend and help host our 11th Annual Golf Day Fundraiser in support of Visions of Africa Ministry.





Our goal is to raise $6,000 to cover plane tickets and travel expenses. We praise God that we have already raised $2,000, which means we are now just $4,000 away from reaching our goal.

We would truly appreciate your support. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps bring us one step closer to being there.





Please consider helping our family fly to America this August.

Thank you so much for your continued prayers, generosity, and continued support!