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Please Help This Shattered And Broken Family Of 8

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly Bonda

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimberly Bonda

Please Help This Shattered And Broken Family Of 8

It is with a heavy heart and a profound sense of urgency that I share a story of unimaginable hardship, a situation so dire it breaks the spirit to witness. My cousin, Hollie, a devoted mother to seven beautiful children, finds herself in an absolutely devastating predicament, a 'bad situation' that has spiralled from betrayal and abandonment into a daily fight for survival.


Hollie's world shattered when her husband, Gary, not only left her but did so in the most brutal and deceitful manner imaginable. He was engaged in a long-term affair with her own sister and best friend. The discovery, by Hollie and her children walking in on an unthinkable scene, Gary Katie and Tracy were all found engaging in disgusting and graphic acts i can't repeat. Finding them in such acts led to physical violence, leaving Hollie beaten and broken. Gary then vanished, draining all their financial resources and abandoning his family completely, fleeing the country with his lover also leaving Tracy out of their twosome.


This act of profound selfishness has left Hollie and her seven children without a home, without transportation, and with absolutely no financial means. Four of the younger children are still in diapers, a daily expense that feels insurmountable when basic needs are a struggle. Hollie, left to fend for them alone, has taken on a meager job, but the earnings are insufficient to cover essentials, especially with the added cost of childcare. She has been forced to move her family into a dangerous neighborhood, her only recourse for shelter. The journey she undertakes nightly via public transport, alone through treacherous streets, is a testament to her desperate efforts to provide.


The physical toll on Hollie is stark; she has lost alarming amounts of weight, a visible sign of the torment she endures. To compound their misery, their current living situation is plagued by severe roach and bed bug infestations, a nightmare exacerbated by a neglectful landlord. The constant battle against these pests, with treatments costing a fortune, drains precious funds that would otherwise go towards food and necessities, a heartbreakingly futile effort when the entire building requires intervention.


This is more than just a bad situation; it's a crisis that requires immediate, compassionate action. Hollie and her children deserve safety, stability, and the chance to heal from this profound trauma. They deserve hope. Any contribution, no matter how small, can make an immeasurable difference in helping this resilient mother rebuild a secure future for her children, providing them with the vehicle and safe housing they so desperately need. Let us rally together to offer a lifeline of support and restore some peace to their shattered lives.

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