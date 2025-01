Adoption Fund for The Pittman Family

Adoption Fund for the Pittmans!



OK, here we go. A friend of ours said the best way to start the adoption process is just raise the money. So here we are!

Hello! We are Marcus and Laura Pittman. We've been married over five years. During that time we've had four miscarriages all very early on in pregnancy. One of which was a pretty traumatic ectopic pregnancy.After much prayer and reflection we believe it's time to stop postponing what we know God has called us to do and begin the process of adoption.Since we've been married we briefly became foster parents and during that time we briefly took care of a newborn baby. The time was short lived but left a hole in our home we would love to fill again, this time more permanently.All money raised during this process, through Give Send Go will go into a separate account that will be verified by the adoption agencies so that we can actually begin the process.Marcus is the CEO of a technology and film startup for Christian movies. But before that he created two pro-life movies called Babies Are Murdered Here and Babies Are Still Murdered Here . These movies started a movement around the country and led to him helping start Apologia Studios and ultimately End Abortion Now with Jeff Durbin in Phoenix, Arizona. He's been actively involved in fighting for the life of babies since 2010s.Laura Pittman is an amazing wife and homemaker. Although she currently works from home for an insurance company she uses her spare time to babysit and take care of as many children as she can within her church community. She is the first one many women in the church call on when they need an emergency babysitter, and has been known to help many mothers for weeks on end during their time of need. During church she is greeted by many children's hugs and holds just as many kids when mothers require a spare hand.