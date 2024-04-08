Adoption Fund for The Pittman Family

Goal:
OK, here we go. A friend of ours said the best way to start the adoption process is just raise the money. So here we are!Hello! We are Marcus and Laura Pittman. We've been married over five years. During that time we've had four miscarriages all very early on in pregnancy. One of which was a pretty traumatic ectopic pregnancy.
September 19th, 2024
Major personal life announcement! Thanks to an anon donor to our adoption fundraiser, we have raised enough to actually begin the adoption process with agencies. If we decide to go that route. We much rather a private adoption. With our initial goal being met, we are able to work on completing a home study. We know a lot of what is needed to complete a home study, since we completed one when we were doing foster care. Please be in prayer that we are able to find and complete a home study that allows for all different circumstances/paths for adoption. Since we are new to this process, we welcome any help and suggestions anyone might have to help.
We are open to adopting one child or a young sibling group. Please keep us in mind if you know of any situations where we would be a good match.
We still have money to raise because the process is long and expensive. 20k gets us off to the races but nowhere near the finish line. We can't even being to tell you all how much all your prayers and donations have meant to us. We are thrilled at the thought of growing our family.
April 8th, 2024
Haven't updated in awhile. We have almost raised $15,000. God is so good. Thank you to everyone who has donated. We still have puzzle pieces available for anyone who donates over $42. We're working towards setting up a home study in the near future.
We have been super busy Marcus has been working hard to raise money for Loor.tv. We're praying that this round of funding can be closed soon. If you don't know about Loor you can check it out here and get a free 7 day trial (loor.tv). The guys at Loor are working hard to build up something that will last for generations that will be an inheritance tomorrow children's children.
I, Laura, have been working a lot of overtime lately at work. Since January, I have been asked multiple times to work 10-20 extra hours a week (Normal work week is 40 hours). Those and keeping up our home has been a lot.
We have had a few conversations with people we attend church with who have adopted and some have spent approximately 30k and others almost 80k. Our current fundraising goal is the lower end. There aren't a lot of adoption agencies in Idaho so we have started to look at agencies outside of Idaho and have been prayerfully considering what that would look like and how much additional costs that may entail.
We have had a lot of people talk to us about foster care. We did foster care in Idaho for a year and had one placement that didn't last long. What is great about Idaho is there aren't many children in the system. There are a lot of older preteens and teenagers with mental health problems more thatln young children. Adoptions can come about through foster care but it should never be the expectation. The primary goal of foster care is always reunification, as it should be, children should be with their families if possible.
We would love to adopt an infant but are also open to a young sibling group. We know the Lord's knows what is best for us.
Making the decision to ask for help was not easy, but the love we have for our future child is stronger than our pride. We also know that we would not just be bringing a child into our home but into our community who has already been praying for them.
We thank you in advance for your all your help, whether it be donations and/or prayers. We couldn’t have made it this far without the love and support of so many amazing people.
Prayer Requests
-That we would get connected with an good agency or that the Lord would connect us with a private adoption.
-That Marcus would close this round of funding for Loor.
-That the Lord would bless any upcoming fundraising efforts for our adoption. The weather is warming up here so we can work towards more outdoor fundraising ideas.
-That our adoption profile would come together. We have a basic one page profile but we're working on expanding our adoption profile.
March 16th, 2024
Thank you so much for getting us this far! We're only $6,500 away from being able to formerly start the adoption process. We were told the agencies require $20k in the bank before they put you in the registry.
From now on in celebration of Laura's 42nd Birthday if you give over $42 we will add your name to a puzzle piece. We will hang the completed piece in the child's room.
We can't wait to begin this journey!
January 14th, 2024
We’re adopting! It’s a journey that’s been years in the making, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be walking down this road together. We knew from the beginning of our marriage that we wanted children and wanted to grow our family. And we did. Several times. Sadly, each of those pregnancies ended in miscarriage. Those times were hard. But, in the midst, God was faithful and we grew in our walk with Him and each other. The adoption process is often long. It seems like there are a thousand steps to take. But already in each step of the way God has been faithful. Thanks for your prayers. Thanks for your support. We have been so encouraged by the support and encouragement.
We're amazed that in less than a few weeks we have already reached 20% of our goal. Please reach out to us if you have any fundraising ideas to pass along.
January 6th, 2024
Wow! You all are a blessing! Within less than a week of Marcus Pittman posting our adoption fundraising page we have already surpassed 10% of our goal. We are so thankful for all donations and encouragement we have received.
Soli Deo Gloria
December 27th, 2023
Thank you so much for a great first day! We raised $1200. I can't believe it!
We know we have a long ways to go but what a blessing it was to launch with such a great response.
It really encourages us and motivates us to continue to step out in faith.
We praise the Lord for every single donation.
To celebrate here's a photo of our two year old dog Tilly sticking her head out the car window. She loves children to death and she let's kids pull her hair and wrestle with her and she never gets upset.
She's going to be great friends with a little one.
