Campaign Image

Support the Pitters in Spain

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,535

Campaign created by Timothy & Astrid Pitter

Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Pitter

Support the Pitters in Spain

What: As many of you know our family of 5 are thrilled to join Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Almuñécar, Spain (Costa Tropical) in February 2025 to engage in their impactful programs. We feel called to serve and grow through YWAM's training and outreach efforts.

Why: Our desire is to be prepared, equipped, and faithful to scripture as we pursue this work. Your support will allow us to attend this program and establish the groundwork for what the Lord has ahead.

How can I support?
Updates: If you would like to stay informed with what God is doing join our facebook group.

Prayer: We want for you to partner with us. We ask for God's wisdom and direction on navigating this new adventure with for family, unity and perseverance. We are very grateful for your prayers and encouragement.

Give: We are seeking financial assistance to cover our daily needs, program expenses and other costs while with YWAM. Your generosity will help us focus on our mission and care for our family. We are extremely grateful for any financial support.

*Please note that donations are NOT tax deductible* 

We are thankful for each person in our community who is walking alongside us. Thank you for your support. Please don't hesitate to reach out to us during this time.

The Pitter Family
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 450.00 USD
13 days ago

Christon Family
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

May the Lord continue to bless you all in this new journey in your lives.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 245.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Numbers 6:24-26 Amen!

Abigail Medina-Mace
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

In our prayer as the Lord leads your lives in the fulfillment of the “Call”

Isaac GLT 3rd Floor
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hi Tim God bless you! Man I bless you, your family and ministry in Spain.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Muchas bendiciones!

Tapiwa
$ 55.00 USD
2 months ago

Betzaida
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Muchas bendiciones! Que Dios los use con poder! Blessings! I pray God use y'all with mighty power wherever you go.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dios les bendiga!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 85.00 USD
2 months ago

Dear Pitter family, May The Lord bless you and protect you. With love, Aponte family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless your ministry and the lives of those you will lead.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Montalvo Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We are so excited to see the Pitter family embark on this new adventure! God bless you guys always.

FDWC
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Joselyn Zambrana
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope this journey will edify the lives you touch and your own walk with the Lord. ❤️

Angelica Rosa-Adams
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Dear Astrid and Tim I am so excited for you! I know this will be a wonderful experience for your family and that God is going to use you in a powerful way for His glory... God bless you 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Familia, VAYAN Y COMIENCEN the GREAT WORK He already has READY FOR YOU! Astrid & Tim, super PROUD / ORGULLOSO de ustedes como pareja y familia hermosa y JOVEN! Go!!! …and OLE’ 🇪🇸!!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo