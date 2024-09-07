Support the Pitters in Spain

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,535
Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Pitter
What: As many of you know our family of 5 are thrilled to join Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Almuñécar, Spain (Costa Tropical) in February 2025 to engage in their impactful programs. We feel called to serve and grow through YWAM's training and outreach efforts.
Why: Our desire is to be prepared, equipped, and faithful to scripture as we pursue this work. Your support will allow us to attend this program and establish the groundwork for what the Lord has ahead.How can I support?
May the Lord continue to bless you all in this new journey in your lives.
Numbers 6:24-26 Amen!
In our prayer as the Lord leads your lives in the fulfillment of the “Call”
Hi Tim God bless you! Man I bless you, your family and ministry in Spain.
Muchas bendiciones!
Muchas bendiciones! Que Dios los use con poder! Blessings! I pray God use y'all with mighty power wherever you go.
Dios les bendiga!!!
Dear Pitter family, May The Lord bless you and protect you. With love, Aponte family
May God bless your ministry and the lives of those you will lead.
We are so excited to see the Pitter family embark on this new adventure! God bless you guys always.
I hope this journey will edify the lives you touch and your own walk with the Lord. ❤️
Dear Astrid and Tim I am so excited for you! I know this will be a wonderful experience for your family and that God is going to use you in a powerful way for His glory... God bless you 🙏
Familia, VAYAN Y COMIENCEN the GREAT WORK He already has READY FOR YOU! Astrid & Tim, super PROUD / ORGULLOSO de ustedes como pareja y familia hermosa y JOVEN! Go!!! …and OLE’ 🇪🇸!!!
