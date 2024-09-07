Support the Pitters in Spain

What: As many of you know our family of 5 are thrilled to join Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Almuñécar, Spain (Costa Tropical) in February 2025 to engage in their impactful programs. We feel called to serve and grow through YWAM's training and outreach efforts.





Why: Our desire is to be prepared, equipped, and faithful to scripture as we pursue this work. Your support will allow us to attend this program and establish the groundwork for what the Lord has ahead.







*Please note that donations are NOT tax deductible*

If you would like to stay informed with what God is doingWe want for you to partner with us. We ask for God's wisdom and direction on navigating this new adventure with for family, unity and perseverance. We are very grateful for your prayers and encouragement.We are seeking financial assistance to cover our daily needs, program expenses and other costs while with YWAM. Your generosity will help us focus on our mission and care for our family. We are extremely grateful for any financial support.