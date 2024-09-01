PIT PAC flippin’ tables with Gregg and Catherine

Introducing PIT PAC: A Faith-Based, Pro-Freedom Movement to Flip the Tables

We are at a critical crossroads in America’s history. The values that define our nation—faith, freedom, and justice—are under siege like never before. That’s why we’ve launched PIT PAC, a dynamic, faith-based political action committee dedicated to supporting and electing leaders who will stand up for our constitutional rights and challenge the corrupt status quo.

PIT PAC, which stands for Patriots in Truth, is more than just a PAC; it’s a movement. Inspired by the spirit of “flippin’ tables,” we are here to disrupt the complacency in Washington, expose corruption, and restore integrity in our government. Our mission is clear: to defend the rights of all Americans to live, speak, and worship freely.

We need your support to make this happen. With your contributions, we will leverage cutting-edge technology, drive targeted campaigns, and support pro-freedom candidates who aren’t afraid to take a stand. Together, we can flip the tables on the establishment and reclaim our nation for the people. Join us in this fight for liberty—every dollar makes a difference. Thank you for standing with us.

For freedom,

Gregg Phillips & Catherine Engelbrecht

Managing Partners