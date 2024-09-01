PIT PAC flippin’ tables with Gregg and Catherine

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $60,469
Campaign funds will be received by PIT PAC
Introducing PIT PAC: A Faith-Based, Pro-Freedom Movement to Flip the Tables
We are at a critical crossroads in America’s history. The values that define our nation—faith, freedom, and justice—are under siege like never before. That’s why we’ve launched PIT PAC, a dynamic, faith-based political action committee dedicated to supporting and electing leaders who will stand up for our constitutional rights and challenge the corrupt status quo.
PIT PAC, which stands for Patriots in Truth, is more than just a PAC; it’s a movement. Inspired by the spirit of “flippin’ tables,” we are here to disrupt the complacency in Washington, expose corruption, and restore integrity in our government. Our mission is clear: to defend the rights of all Americans to live, speak, and worship freely.
We need your support to make this happen. With your contributions, we will leverage cutting-edge technology, drive targeted campaigns, and support pro-freedom candidates who aren’t afraid to take a stand. Together, we can flip the tables on the establishment and reclaim our nation for the people. Join us in this fight for liberty—every dollar makes a difference. Thank you for standing with us.
For freedom,
Gregg Phillips & Catherine Engelbrecht
Managing Partners
You are in our hearts and prayers constantly. May God continue to grant you favor and success in all you do - for His glory.
Thank you so much for all you have done and are doing!! God bless you!!
God be with you, God's children, Patriots, our votes, ballots, software, scanning machines and polling locations. In Jesus's name.
PIT PAC does great work!
Thanks for all you guys do.
Continue to pray for the entire team daily, God Bless you all for what you do!
Gregg and Catherine, thank you for all that you do for this country. God Bless.
I appreciate everything that Catherine, Gregg and all the staff are doing to save America! God Bless!
Thank you for your sacrifice.
November 5th, 2024
VOTE!!! VOTE!!! VOTE!!!
November 5th, 2024
We have already turned out 81.53% of our targeted voters in NC-11.
Amazing!!!
September 1st, 2024
CE and I heading to Georgia tomorrow to film video of a school board race that we helped get overturned due to the Democrat establishment’s use of bogus maps.
The underpinnings of the work is the Ground Fusion platform.
PIT PAC and almost a thousand down ballot races are using GroundFusion to Ground Fusion AI.
gp
August 31st, 2024
We are working with our pollsters to identify the list of races where PIT PAC can make a difference.
In addition, we are working with partners and activists to identify ballot dropbox locations where surveillance will leave a mark.
