PIT PAC flippin’ tables with Gregg and Catherine

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $60,469

Campaign created by Gregg Phillips

Campaign funds will be received by PIT PAC

Introducing PIT PAC: A Faith-Based, Pro-Freedom Movement to Flip the Tables

We are at a critical crossroads in America’s history. The values that define our nation—faith, freedom, and justice—are under siege like never before. That’s why we’ve launched PIT PAC, a dynamic, faith-based political action committee dedicated to supporting and electing leaders who will stand up for our constitutional rights and challenge the corrupt status quo.

PIT PAC, which stands for Patriots in Truth, is more than just a PAC; it’s a movement. Inspired by the spirit of “flippin’ tables,” we are here to disrupt the complacency in Washington, expose corruption, and restore integrity in our government. Our mission is clear: to defend the rights of all Americans to live, speak, and worship freely.

We need your support to make this happen. With your contributions, we will leverage cutting-edge technology, drive targeted campaigns, and support pro-freedom candidates who aren’t afraid to take a stand. Together, we can flip the tables on the establishment and reclaim our nation for the people. Join us in this fight for liberty—every dollar makes a difference. Thank you for standing with us.

For freedom,

Gregg Phillips & Catherine Engelbrecht

Managing Partners

Recent Donations
Updates

ELECTION EVE UPDATE

November 5th, 2024

VOTE!!! VOTE!!! VOTE!!!

Update ELECTION EVE UPDATE Image
PIT PAC Update #3

November 5th, 2024

We have already turned out 81.53% of our targeted voters in NC-11. 

Amazing!!!

Update: GA really is a mess

September 1st, 2024

CE and I heading to Georgia tomorrow to film video of a school board race that we helped get overturned due to the Democrat establishment’s use of bogus maps. 

The underpinnings of the work is the Ground Fusion platform. 

PIT PAC and almost a thousand down ballot races are using GroundFusion to Ground Fusion AI.

gp

31SEPT2024

August 31st, 2024

We are working with our pollsters to identify the list of races where PIT PAC can make a difference.

In addition, we are working with partners and activists to identify ballot dropbox locations where surveillance will leave a mark. 


Update 31SEPT2024 Image

