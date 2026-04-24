Piriformis Surgery to Reclaim My Life

For over 8 years, piriformis syndrome has controlled my life. The pain is uncontrollable, and it's caused serious mobility issues and frequent falls. I can't drive or ride for more than 45 minutes without severe problems. I'm 51, medically disabled, and I still have children at home. I want to be present for them and enjoy the time we have together, but this condition won't let me.





Conservative treatments have failed. My doctor at Deuk Spine Institute in Melbourne, Florida has recommended a piriformis syndrome release surgery, a procedure that can stop the pain and restore my mobility. The total cost is $12,900, and unfortunately, my insurance doesn't cover it.





Without this surgery, my condition could lead to permanent nerve damage. With it, I have a real chance to get my life back and be the parent my kids deserve.