Pinky (Elvis)

Last week Thursday night my grandfather Jerry pinky had a serious stroke and was flown to Jackson Maddison county hospital and had emergency surgery he’s still in critical icu but is alert but still can’t speak. Monday June 15th is his 79th birthday. My grandma drives a 2 hour drive nightly and daily. My grandpa spent years as a truck driver for K- Five construction corporation I’m mostly asking for help with just gas and transportation for my grandmother it’s gonna be a very long recovery but we are grateful that’s he’s still with us we love and appreciate so much any help. ❤️