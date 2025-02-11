Michele's Pink Fight Against Breast Cancer

My name is Courtney, I am the niece of Michele Willis.

As most of you may know, Michele had been diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2024. It all started with us noticing an abnormal area on her breast, which prompted her to make an appointment to discuss with her doctor, who encouraged her to have a mammogram scheduled and performed. After having the mammogram, we awaited results and received news in August with a diagnosis of Stage 2 IDC (Invasive Ductal Carcinoma) Breast Cancer. The doctors were anticipating no chemotherapy, no radiation, just surgical removal, with a reconstruction following. On October 17, 2024, she had a single mastectomy and unfortunately what the doctors predicted was not what occurred. We did not expect what was to follow. A week after the surgery had been completed, pathology reports showed the diagnosis was worse than originally anticipated. Much to our dismay, the doctors informed us that the cancer spread into five lymph nodes, the pectoral muscle (which ended up being removed), and it also invaded into her skin as well. She also ended up having two additional surgeries in November2024 and December 2024 due to complications. The diagnosis that was given was said to be Stage 3 IDC Breast Cancer.

Due to unforeseen complications and the cancer diagnosis being more severe than originally anticipated, she was given a treatment plan that consisted of undergoing chemotherapy followed by radiation. In the meantime, Michele has unfortunately been placed on medical leave from work until at least July 2025 due to necessary treatment and the need to fight this battle successfully. However, this means she is no longer receiving a stable income and has been placed in an uncomfortable position financially. This has also caused difficulties mentally and emotionally having to worry and stress about maintaining bills being paid and being able to continue to get by while undergoing treatment to fight this disease.

She is unable to receive disability at this time and is in need of help. With that being said, I am turning to everyone we know and many others, praying that there is help to be given so her mind can be taken off the stresses of financial obligations and place her energy where it needs to be, to fight this battle. Anything helps. We especially ask for as many prayers as possible. I know my grandparents are her guardian angels watching over here, and without a doubt I know the Lord will provide and make a way for her. However, I am asking that you help bless her abundantly so she can beat this!! I appreciate your time in reading this and hopefully give what you are able.

With so much love,

Michele's family and Michele!