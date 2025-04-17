Campaign Image

Help Me Take Off From Immigrant Dreams to Pilot

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Ludwig Sosa

Campaign funds will be received by Ludwig Sosa

Help Me Take Off From Immigrant Dreams to Pilot

Hi, my name is Ludwig S., and I’m chasing a dream I’ve had since I was a kid: becoming a professional pilot.


This journey isn’t easy — it takes hard work, long hours, and a serious financial investment. But I’m committed 100%. I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking you to be part of something real, something that’s already in motion.


Your donation will go directly to essential costs like:

• Flight hours

• Certifications and exams

• Training materials and simulator time


I’m not giving up on this dream, and with your help, I won’t have to slow down either. Even $10 helps — and if you can’t give, sharing this page could reach someone who can.


This isn’t just about flying a plane. It’s about changing my life — and showing others that with support and determination, anything is possible.


If you’ve ever believed in someone with a dream… this is your chance to make a real impact.


Thank you so much for being part of this.

See you at 30,000 feet. ✈️

Recent Donations
Show:
Steven Little
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Steven Little
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Steven Little
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo