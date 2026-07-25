Pilot Training Support





Hi there! My name is Sonja.

Thank you for taking time to check out my story and what the Lord is doing in this exciting upcoming season. In 2015, I enlisted in the US Air Force and served on active duty for five-ish years before transferring to the Reserves. During those active duty years, I had amazing opportunities and experiences that eventually sparked my interest in aviation. I flew on my very first intro flight in 2016, and that was the beginning of my love for piloting. I received my private pilots license in 2023 and continued to chase after my dreams of becoming a pilot. Although my goals of becoming an Air Force pilot was not fulfilled, the Lord has now opened new opportunities to continue and pursue my passion as a pilot in general aviation. Three years ago, Jesus saved me from over a decade of living for myself and being lost in the world and the only motivation in becoming a pilot was to have a successful career. Once I gave my life to the Lord, He has taken piloting to a whole new perspective and the “why” has now become something greater than just my own personal success. I now have a vision to not only fly for fun and to be successful but also to serve in the mission field and serve in humanitarian aid. I also have a huge passion and love for children and would love to instruct kids that do not have the privilege to be in aviation one day! I am so grateful and blessed to continue this amazing journey. Any prayers and support financially is a huge blessing and help, and I hope to continue to fulfill Gods vision for His glory. God Bless you!



