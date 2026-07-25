Pilgrimage and Evangelization in the United States

Hello, my name is Juan Moratinos. I am 22 years old and I live in Florida.

With great humility, I would like to share a request that comes from my heart.

From July 2 to July 14, I have the opportunity to participate in the 2x2 Mission of the Neocatechumenal Way in the United States. It will be a time dedicated to God: we will begin with days of formation and community life, followed by evangelization in different locations.

The total cost of the mission is $1,500. By God’s grace and with much effort, I have been able to save $300, but I still need $1,200, and at this moment I do not have the financial means to cover the remaining amount.

If God places it on your heart to support me with any contribution, no matter how small, I would be deeply grateful. If you are unable to donate, I would also greatly appreciate your prayers or if you could share this post with others.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. May God bless you abundantly and reward your generosity.



