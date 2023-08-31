Holy Land Pilgrimage Scholarships

Young Catholics are struggling to maintain their faith. We can SHOW them the places where Christ walked are real places and the stories in the Bible are historical and true, are not from a fairytale land, far, far away.

Over the last 20 years, Steve & Janet Ray have developed an excellent reputation for providing authentically Catholic pilgrimages to the Holy Land. They leading thousands of pilgrims on hundreds of pilgrimages to the Holy Land they have seen faith kindled, eyes opened, and lives changed.

The Ray family started a non-profit initiative called INHERITANCE PILGRIMAGES! Our mission is to bring young Catholics, students, and those discerning priesthood and religious life to the Holy Land.

WE NEED YOUR HELP!

We have taken the knowledge gained from hundreds of pilgrimages over the last two decades to create cost-efficient itineraries tailored to younger travelers, and led by excellent and trusted Catholic guides. Each young pilgrim can apply for a financial scholarship ranging from $200-$2,000 to cover part of the cost of their pilgrimage.

In March 2023, we sponsored a group of college students from Ave Maria University, providing $20,000 in scholarship funds to those in need of support. Their comments in the video below illustrate the impact a pilgrimage can have on young adults and the graces that will continue to be active for the rest of their lives.

Student Comments from the last Pilgrimage (4 Min video)

Now is the time to help young Catholics claim their INHERITANCE. We have have the goal of bringing 150 students, seminaries, and young adults to Isreal in the next 12 months. Will you help us?

100% of all donations go directly to funding the cost of a pilgrim and your gift is tax deductable under our 501c3 status.

Steve Ray's Appeal Video

If you want to send a personal check or distribution from your IRA, checks can be made out to:

“Inheritance Pilgrimages, NFP”

Mail to:

Inheritance Pilgrimages, NFP

2645 Pleasant St.

Dekalb IL 60115

Do you belong to a youth or young adult group that would want us to organize a Holy Land pilgrimage? Or do you know a young person that would want to join in our next pilgrimage?

Go to www.InheritancePilgrimages.org