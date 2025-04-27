Support Kelsey's Mission in Poland

“Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.” 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 NIV





Ever since I started my Pilates journey, I have been passionate about the idea that anyone can exercise and take care of their body, no matter their background, age, or health. I believe as humans, it is incredibly important for us to take care of the one body we have. As a professional ballet dancer, I have learned it is equally important to take care of myself as I honor our creator through dance. As a Christian and Pilates instructor, I am dedicated to teaching others how to love and take care of themselves physically and spiritually.

This summer, I have the opportunity to deliver this message through mission work overseas. I am invited to teach at a church in Gdańsk, Poland! Various classes will be offered at this workshop hosted by my dear friend, Natalia Hartman, and her church Społeczność Miasto. The program is called “W Jego Obecności” which translates to “In His Presence.” Our goal of the workshops is to show that giving God praise can take many forms including prayer, music, singing and dancing.

I will need some support in going to Poland. First and most important, I ask for your prayers. Please pray for traveling mercies, the planning process and the attendees who would benefit from this workshop. Second, I have created a donation page to cover costs. Any contribution, small or large, will be greatly appreciated.





Here is the link to the program’s website for those interested! https://wjegoobecnosci.pl/#home

(You may need to hit the English setting at the top right corner.)

Thank you for your consideration and support!



