Tone For Ari at BTone- Dorchester

Tone for Ari is a charity event taking place this May 16th in Boston at BTone-Dorchester in support of March of Dimes and Preeclampsia Awareness Month.





Created in memory of Ari, my sister, who was lost to preeclampsia three years ago, this event brings the community together through movement, healing, and purpose.





We aim to raise awareness about the serious risks of preeclampsia while supporting research, education, and resources for mothers and families. Every donation—whether products, services, or monetary contributions—helps us create a meaningful event while directly supporting a cause that impacts so many lives.





Your support not only honors Ari’s memory but also helps make a lasting difference for families facing similar challenges.





I will be donating all the donations in lump sum to March of Dimes non profit directly through the March of Dimes website.





To sign up for the class “Tone for Ari”- May 16th @1:00 pm please visit https://www.btonefitness.com/locations/dorchester



