Supporting the Pike Family

Trent and Laine have a love story that few are lucky enough to experience in their lives. They met when Laine was a Sophomore in High School and have been a united force ever since. Anyone that knows them, whether it's for a day or a decade, understands the love these two share and how they have created such a beautiful life for themselves and their daughters Savannah and Arabella.

Trent has been diagnosed with stage four cancer which has spread to several parts of bones in his body. This cancer has left him unable to work and being that he is self employed, this has been a very trying time for them. Trent is a fighter and we want to fight along side with him. If you are able or willing to donate, it would be a great help for this family as they concentrate on Trent's courageous battle ahead. The costs associated with cancer treatment are overwhelming, and we want to ease this burden so Trent can focus on healing. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in his fight. Monies will be going to cancer treatments, medicines and daily living expenses until Trent has won his battle against this disease.

Share this post with your network and let's rally together to show the Pike Family they are not alone.





Thank you for your kindness and generosity.