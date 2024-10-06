Sierra Leone Mission Trip

Each year our church has the privilege of traveling with a team to Sierra Leone in West Africa. In winter of 2025 both Steve and I will be a part of this team. During our time there, we will put on a retreat for workers from various non-government organizations that provide services and relief to those in need. These include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, physical therapists, teachers, those providing clean water sources, pastors, children's home directors, and many others who give of themselves freely to better the lives of the people in Sierra Leone. This retreat offers them a time away to refresh, reenergize, connect with others who understand them in a way few can, and be ready for another year of service.

We also get to do a separate retreat for the kids who work alongside their parents. Their retreat gives them, a chance to hang out and be kids with other kids, and let us love on them for a couple of days.

Another component of this trip is spending time with our partner organization, Enable the Children, an organization that helps disabled children through physical and occupational therapies. They also work with the children's families and communities to help remove the dehumanizing stigma that surrounds disability in Sierra Leone.

This trip is challenging and life changing, but it is so worth it. We could use your support as we prepare financially for our trip in January-February 2025. There are significant costs associated with this type of trip -ones which we will freely sacrifice for - but we ask that you join us in supporting those who give of themselves every day if you feel led.