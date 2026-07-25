Piercing Word Summer Teen Acting Camp

This summer, we have the amazing opportunity to attend summer acting camp with Piercing Word. The mission of Piercing Word is to ignite passion for the Word of God in the heart of the Church. They do this by performing Scripture in dramatic and musical presentations nearly word-for-word from the ESV Bible. This week is always one of the best weeks of the year, because we're able to have fun acting, meeting new people, and learning different skill sets, in a place that is rooted in scripture.





Due to our unexpected mold remediation this year, our family is unable to pay for camp. Would you be willing to support us in this way? Any gift would be appreciated. Thank you!



