AMERICA'S LARGEST PICKLEBALL CHARITY FUNDRAISER!

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $11,066
The GREAT AMERICAN 9/11 PICKLEBALL CLUB CHALLENGE is AMERICA'S LARGEST PICKLEBALL FUNDRAISER!
Supporting: United Service Organizations (USO), ATHLETES FOR AMERICA, The Wounded Blue, The Middlebrook Foundation, and the Red Star Foundation!
"Generosity is the Beginning of Everything!" Always Remember 9/11/2001
Expressing a simple act of kindness is a way to honor the memory of those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.
