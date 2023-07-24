Campaign Image

AMERICA'S LARGEST PICKLEBALL CHARITY FUNDRAISER!

Goal:

 USD $1,000,000

Raised:

 USD $11,066

Campaign created by Billy McGehee

Campaign funds will be received by ATHLETES FOR AMERICA, INC.

The GREAT AMERICAN 9/11 PICKLEBALL CLUB CHALLENGE is AMERICA'S LARGEST PICKLEBALL FUNDRAISER!

Supporting: United Service Organizations (USO), ATHLETES FOR AMERICA, The Wounded Blue, The Middlebrook Foundation, and the Red Star Foundation!

"Generosity is the Beginning of Everything!"         Always Remember 9/11/2001

"A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL-FREE (800-435-7352) WITHIN THE STATE. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL, OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE." CH35986


Recent Donations
Deanne
$ 80.00 USD
9 months ago

janet barnhart
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Dawn Sabin
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Cindy Vogtsberger
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Beth Schomp
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Dina Skaff
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Thank you

Julien lancrerot
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 USD
10 months ago

Ula Griparis
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Gina Mishler
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Barbara Levins
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Amy Hancock
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
10 months ago

Dave and Christine Hill
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Expressing a simple act of kindness is a way to honor the memory of those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.

Brandi Winans
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Ron and Linda Charapp
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Michele Bennett
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

For all that you do. God Bless

Mast Family Culligan
$ 1000.00 USD
10 months ago

Paul Gatto
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Carl the Mailman
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

