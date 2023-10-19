Campaign Image
Help Joseph Thomas Let Freedom Sing

 USD $300,000

 USD $86,986

Help Joseph Thomas Let Freedom Sing

K. Joseph Thomas is an independant Christian minister and a happily married father of 4 children. He was arrested in May 2021 and initially given 6 charges surrounding his presence at the Capitol on January 6th. In August, he received 10 federal charges on his official indictment. After rejecting a plea deal the government threw 2 more charges at him totaling 12 (7 felonies, 5 misdemeanors).

  At the Capitol, he did not enter the building, promoted no violence, aided the wounded & protected the defenseless. He did not attack anyone or destroy anything.

  He is a Navy veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan) & Operation Iraqi Freedom (Iraq). Furthermore,  he & his family own / operate a local dog rescue. He has been very outspoken online & goes by the name Pi Anon. Like many other Patriots he has since been banned from all major social media platforms. However, this has not slowed him down or quieted his voice for freedom.

  Because "Pi Anon" has a patriotic heart, he started a campaign to support the political prisoners in DC who sing the national anthem together (every night at 9p EST) from their cells.  He sings the anthem & posts the videos across social media & would like to see everyone join him and #Sing4Freedom nightly in solidarity. He has pushed this campaign onto the national stage in hopes of bringing awareness to the harsh treatment American citizens are receiving, without trial or conviction, because of their presence at the Capitol that day. He also created  Sing4freedom.us  for this purpose.

  He has dedicated himself to the fight for justice reform, prison reform & due process rights. Nevertheless,  he is the only income for his family. Please find it in your heart to give. Every little bit will help him in this fight against the egregious charges put forth by the Department of Justice, keep the Sing4freedom dream alive for all the other Jan 6 defendants & able his family to survive the onslaught of threats & adversity they endure daily.

Joseph has dedicated his life to fighting for God, his country, his family & your freedom. Can you fight for him?  

To submit video for #Sing4Freedom visit Sing4Freedom on Telegram

** UPDATE**

He has rejected the plea deal from the government & has set a date for trial. His trial will be on Pi day (3/14) 2023. 2 more charges added to his indictment. 

The trial was moved to May 2023 because he fired the public defender & hired proper counsel. 

The trial completed around May 22nd 2023. The jury began deliberations, but was given a 6 day break due to scheduling conflicts & the memorial day holiday. Deliberations resume May 30th.

God Bless America
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

We will win. Thank you for standing up.

V Weaver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Dear Sing4Freedom Champion! I just received a letter from you after writing one to you a while back - it was very touching and I loved all the Bible references! Prayers that this awful time in prison is coming to an end and that there will be a true NEW YEAR ahead for ALL of you. God bless the challenging transitions ahead! "O'er the Land of the FREE and the Home of the BRAVE!!" USA USA!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

God inspired me to give to this family. May the Lord continue to provide for you and vindicate you and all J6ers!

Maria Picchi
$ 70.00 USD
25 days ago

My prayers are with you now and everyday.

Heidi Granchelli
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

May God bless, keep you & keep your family safe. thank you for your sacrifice.

Jeanne Kaslly
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

God bless you and your family! TRUMP WON AGAIN!!! We want our country back and we want the chains off now!

Thankful Patriot
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

God bless you and your family!

Suzanne
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

So sorry for what the swamp is doing to you all. XOXO Soon you will all be free. Thank you all for your service 🫡❤️

Hammerchuck
$ 500.00 USD
30 days ago

we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor. God Bless You

Anonymous Giver
$ 249.00 USD
30 days ago

God bless you and pray for a blessed future.

Dennis
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

You all keep the faith & standing tall. We appreciate you. I & MANY thousands were there with you on J6 to peacefully request verification of the questionable vote & get hear from DJT & his team. You'll be home soon. God bless you all & your families.

Scott Atkinson
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Thank you Carolyn for visiting Cowboy Logic to get your message out... Bless You all...

Michele
$ 500.00 USD
30 days ago

God Bless your family during this time. Remember Proverbs 3 v5-6 Have a very Merry Christmas!

Jan OHalloran
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Praying for your release and reunion with your family

cyrus canzoneri
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

JUSTICE FOR J6 PATRIOTS
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

Justice is coming soon. I feel confident you & many others from J6 will be compensated for your losses & unconstitutional treatment. I can hardly wait to celebrate your freedom. God has a plam.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
30 days ago

GOD Bless You.

Anonymous Giver
$ 101.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay Strong and keep your eyes on the Lord. He that Suffer with Christ will rule and rain with Christ.

#Sing4Freedom | Struck & Truth Twins | Miami

October 19th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3pzuid-sing4freedom-struck-and-truth-twins.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms


#Sing4Freedom | PatriotAU | Reawaken America Tour | Vegas

October 19th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3pptg1-reawaken-america-tour-patriotau-sing4freedom-shout-out.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms

PatriotAU & Frens offer a prayer for J6ers

https://rumble.com/v3qcm3j-patriotau-and-frens-pray-for-j6-defendants.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms



Texas Fully Loaded | Pre-Sentencing Update

October 19th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3pppk1-texas-fully-loaded-pi-gives-an-update-pre-sentencing.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms


Hidden J6 Evidence | Coffee & Pi | Ivan Raiklin

October 19th, 2023

This is an episode of my morning podcast...

https://rumble.com/v3ih46w-hidden-jan-6-evidence-joseph-thomas-ivan-raiklin.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms


Trial Update | Texas Fully Loaded

October 19th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3ek9ip-pi-on-texas-fully-loaded.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms


Sing4Freedom Prize Bonanza

August 31st, 2023

Sing4Freedom is proud to sponsor a Prize Bonanza! To show the our appreciation for all the amazing people who have supported Joseph Thomas in his legal battles & advocacy for justice reform we are giving you a chance to win EXCLUSIVE  prizes. These gifts have been donated by some heavy hitters in our movement. Check the link below for a full list of prizes. Once in a lifetime, limited edition pieces of history, memorabilia & merchandise are just a click away. 

The drawing will be held during a Rumble livestream on Labor Day, Sept 4th (1000th day since J6) starting at 4pm est. We will have several special guests & a lot of fun!

Watch the stream here: https://rumble.com/c/J6FreedomUnchained

Click the link below to see the available prizes & get your winning tickets:

https://rafflecreator.com/pages/74914/sing4freedom-prize-bonanza

We can't wait to celebrate your amazing support 🇺🇲 See you there!


J6er Life | Alpha Warrior Show

August 31st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3deztx-j6er-life-unveiling-the-heroes-among-us-featuring-joe-thomas-chapter-1.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms


J6 Patriot News | Warrior for Truth

August 1st, 2023

https://j6patriotnews.com/warriors-for-truth-joe-thomas-aka-pi-anon


Chains Off Me | Ron J Spike

August 1st, 2023

Former BLM member turned MAGA Rapper, Ron J Spike, has dedicated his time & efforts to the J6 defendants. We became fast friends & he wrote a rap song based on my J6 story, as well as my patriotic attitude toward the hardships we all face. When I was in DC for my trial he sat in the courtroom everyday to show me support. After the first day of trial he recorded the music video, in which I made a cameo. He contracted the song to me as a tribute. You should give him a follow & share his Pro-America music.

https://rumble.com/v2o84s8-chains-off-me-ron-j-spike-joseph-pi-anon-thomas.html


John Pierce on CNN

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ys8pw-john-pierce-nclu-discusses-j6-joseph-thomas-cnn.html


August 1st, 2023

Check out my website!

https://Sing4Freedom.us


Highlights of the Severe Anon Shipfaced Saloon Saturday Show

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v33g5na-pi-on-severe-anon-shipfaced-saloon-saturday-show.html


Pete Santilli Show

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v32mezq-pi-on-pete-santilli-show.html


Tamara Scott Show

August 1st, 2023

CPAC 2023

https://rumble.com/v301uei-the-tamara-scott-show-joseph-thomas-at-cpac-2023.html

Sing4Freedom & Tim Rivers

https://rumble.com/v302baq-the-tamara-scott-show-with-tim-rivers-joseph-thomas.html


J6 Truth & Light Freedom Festival 2023 | Missouri

August 1st, 2023

Hope & Unity

https://rumble.com/v2zhkd8-joseph-thomas-j6-truth-and-light-festival.html


Sunday Worship Service

https://rumble.com/v2zhs7c-trust-in-god-truth-and-light-freedom-fest.html


It Needed to Be Said | Sean Anon | Johnny Q with Special Guest Tina Peters

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2z2gjs-it-needed-to-be-said-tina-peters-sean-anqn-johnny-q.html


Suzanne Hinn National Prayer Call | Dr. Linda Vega

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2y6ugk-pi-on-national-prayer-call-with-dr.-linda-vega.html


J6 Patriot News | Tim Rivers

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2y5lck-j6-patriot-news-life-after-trial.html


General Flynn Gives Pi a Birthday Message

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2xq4e8-happy-birthday-pi-gen-michael-flynn.html


Remington Report | Verdict Update

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2x1ivf-remington-report-post-trial-update.html


Jenna Ryan Show

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vpdlg-pi-on-jenna-ryan-show.html


It Needed to Be Said | Sean Anon | Johnny Q

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2sxz9u-it-needed-to-be-said-sean-anqn-johnny-q.html


Based Pilled Pod | Patrick Reilly

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2sxjf4-pi-with-patrick-reilly-based-pilled-pod.html

Proof the Left & Right can have civil discussions

X22 Report

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2s8egy-pi-gets-a-shout-out-x22-report.html


https://rumble.com/v2sy1ee-x22-report-highlights-gateway-pundit-article.html


Capitol Footage Highlights from My Trial

August 1st, 2023

No Violence 

https://rumble.com/v2s39tg-no-violence-capitol-j6.html

Defending Others

https://rumble.com/v2s3prg-defending-others.html

MPD Campanelli Interaction with Pi

https://rumble.com/v2s42fu-bwc-mpd-officer-campanale-interaction-w-pi.html

MPD Officer Cutting Tarp at Capitol (Insinuated I was at fault)

https://rumble.com/v2s3x9q-mpd-officer-cutting-scaffolding-tarp-capitol-j6.html

Prince George Officer Ainsworth Proven Wrong (Claimed I kocked him down)

https://rumble.com/v2s45t6-prince-george-pd-ainsworth-100-wrong.html


Pi Discusses Verdict on Justice in Jeopardy | Mel Hawley | Roger Roots

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2rvgsw-justice-in-jeopardy-mel-hawley-pi-verdict.html


Pi Gets a Shout-out on Conservative Daily

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2o7z1c-pi-gets-a-shot-out-by-conservative-daily.html


EQ Chamber Trial Update

August 1st, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2o2xoo-pi-anon-on-eqchamber.html


Big League Politics

August 1st, 2023

Jan. 6 Defendant Kenneth Thomas is Found Innocent on 20-Year Obstruction Felony in Latest Blow to Overreaching Probe

https://bigleaguepolitics.com/jan-6-defendant-kenneth-thomas-is-found-innocent-on-20-year-obstruction-felony-in-latest-blow-to-overreaching-probe/

Update #42

August 1st, 2023

EXCLUSIVE | This J6 Defendant Tried To Stop The BRUTAL POLICE BEATDOWNS And Won ‘THE BEST J6 VERDICT SO FAR’: ‘It Was A Miracle!’ [WATCH]

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/exclusive-this-j6-defendant-tried-stop-brutal-police/

Officer Caught Lying on the Stand

June 7th, 2023

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/colluding-cop-caught-red-handed-camera-lying-stand/

Trial Over - Verdict

June 7th, 2023

My trial began on May 15th. Even though the trial was supposed to be only 1 week the jury can to a verdict on June 1st (3 weeks).

I was awarded a mistrial on 2 charges which have been dismissed. The 1st was the alleged Assaulting, Obstructing, Interfering or Impeding of Prince George officer Ainsworth of which I intervened in the unlawful baton attack of an elderly man as he lie on the ground. The second was an alleged Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds with the Intent to Disrupt Official Government Business. 

I was found NOT GUILTY of 3 charges. The first was Violence on Capitol Grounds. Second was Violence in a Restricted Area. Both of these charges are misdemeanor offenses, but are integral in showing that I was found NOT GUILTY of violence. Thirdly, I was found NOT GUILTY of the most potentially damaging offense of (1512c2) Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, which holds a max penalty of 20 years. 

Unfortunately, I was found GUILTY of 7 charges consisting of 5 felonies & 2 misdemeanors. The misdemeanor charges are Entering or Remaning in a Restricted Area & Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

The first felony is Civil Disorder. The final 4 felonies are labeled Assaulting, Obstructing, Interfering or Impeding Certain Officers. As bad as this may seem, the biggest take away is that since I was found not guilty of violence, I did not assault ANY officers. I was convicted based on the lesser elements of the statute regarding Interfering, obstructing,  or Impeding officers. 

I see this verdict as a major win! The government narrative surrounding J6 is that anyone involved are violent extremists bent on obstructing the election proceeding. I was found NOT GUILTY of that narrative. 

The next steps in this process are Rule 29 & Rule 33 motions. After this, my sentencing will commence on September 6th. Appeals will soon follow. 

Texas Fully Loaded

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2lbiha-pi-on-texas-fully-loaded.html

The Awake Nation

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2l7a5k-pi-on-awake-nation-david-zublick-penny-shepherd.html

Joseph with Dustin Nemos

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2k071e-interview-in-the-empire-joseph-pi-anon-thomas-facing-30-years-for-peacefull.html

Remington Report

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2iu2uv-the-remington-report-episode-4.html

Clip of Joseph on Stinchfield Tonight - Real America's Voice

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2gqdos-pi-on-stinchfield-tonight-real-americas-voice-greg-stinchfield.html

Diamond & Silk Chit Chat Live

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2g2f9a-the-j6-panel-joins-chit-chat-live-to-discuss-what-the-mainstream-wont.html

Joseph Returns to Q Team Awesome Power Hour

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2hofem-pianon-update-on-jan-6th-pows.html

Joseph With Justice In Jeopardy

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2g0xf8-j6-joseph-thomas-pi-capitol-election-fraud-antifa-day-816.html

EQ Chamber

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2goyry-april-6-2023.html

Connecting The Dots with Dan Happel

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2j9wza-pi-on-connecting-the-dots-dan-happel.html

Conservative Daily with Joe Oltman & Apollo

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2g3lv4-4-april-2023-pm-show-joseph-pi-anon-thomas.html

Joseph discusses injustice with Sean Anon & JohnnyQ

May 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2fybsu-color-of-law-and-the-civil-rights-act-of-1871.html

CPAC 2023

March 24th, 2023

#Sing4Freedom | #CPAC 03-04-23



Pi Anon interviewed by George News Online

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2c6hzw-pi-anon-interviewed-by-george-news-online.html

Pi Anon with Tanya Miller | Tulsi for America 2024 | CPAC

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2c7x1k-pi-anon-with-tanya-miller-tulsi-for-america-2024-cpac.html


Pi Anon on Dark Outpost

March 24th, 2023

Pi Anon on Dark Outpost Pt 1

Pi on Dark Outpost part 2 | David Summerall

Pi Anon | Late Night | Coffee Talk With Sandra

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v27solu-pi-anon-late-night-coffee-talk-with-sandra.html

Pi with Brad & Abbey on Badlands Media

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v24zma2-pi-with-brad-and-abbey-on-badlands-media.html

Pi Anon on EQ Chamber & Special Guest PatriotAU

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v21o7ce-pi-anon-on-eq-chamber-and-special-guest-patriotau.html

Pi on Q Team Awesome Power Hour Podcast

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v23r65w-pi-on-q-team-awesome-power-hour-podcast.html

Pi Anon with Ohio Brett of Brighteon.tv | Reawaken America Tour

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v203k2a-pi-anon-with-ohio-brett-of-brighteon.tv-reawaken-america-tour.html

Pi Anon on Apostolic Conservatives | Reawaken America Tour

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v203qwe-pi-anon-on-apostolic-conservatives-reawaken-america-tour.html

The Gathering w/ Delora O'Brien hosts Pi Anon & JoanUp

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v1s2ywc-delora-obrien-the-gathering-hosts-pi-and-joanup.html

EQ Chamber Special J6 Panel

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v1oe05d-eq-chamber-special-panel.html

Pi Anon on QSchool Diggers Podcast

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v1ozxrh-pi-anon-on-qschool-diggers-podcast.html

EQ Chamber w/ Special Guests JoanUp & Pi Anon

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v1na1zw-eq-chamber-w-special-guests-joanup-and-pi-anon.html

Some Specials Featuring Joseph "Pi Anon" Thomas

March 24th, 2023

A Letter To America

GiveSendGo Tribute

Pi Prays with Professor's Record

WWG☝️WGA

"2000 Mules" Severe Anon Roundtable

Trump Rally Warren Michigan

Inmates' Petition Courts to Transfer to GITMO - Read by Joseph Thomas

J6 Panel with Severe Anon

*ALERT* Polling stations attached to wifi


Pi Anon with Jim Watkins & James Kingsley

March 24th, 2023

The Ship Show Prays for Pi Anon

Jim Watkins & Pi Morning Chat - 2Corinthians Chapter 4

Pi Anon Interviewed on Boom Goes The Dynomite


Pi Anon on Discussion Island w/ David Sumrall

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v1fwzyf-sing4freedom-on-discussion-island-with-david-sumrall.html

Interviews Done on the 1 year Anniversary of Jan 6

March 24th, 2023

Pi Anon Discusses J6 on Sovereign Souls Ep. 17

Pi on Coffee Talk w/ Sandra for Anniversary of Jan 6th


Pi Anon On The Brad & Abbey Show

March 24th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v1l8dut-pi-anon-on-the-brad-and-abbey-show.html

Joseph "Pi Anon" Thomas did the Opening Prayers for The Spiff Force Live Show! Hear the Prayers Here:

March 24th, 2023

Episode 23

Episode 24

Episode 25

Episode 26

Episode 27

Episode 28

Episode 29

Episode 31

Episode 32 - Guest Host Pi Anon

Episode 34

Episode 35

.Episode 37

See the Origin of Pi Anon's Fight for Jan 6

March 24th, 2023

Why Pi Anon?

Unapologetically Pi Anon

Prelude to Why Pi Was Arrested By The Feds

Pi Anon's Capitol Footage

Pi Anon at the Capitol (bonus footage)

Pi Anon Shares Origin During Punisher's 17 Roundtable

Pi Anon on Coffee Talk With Sandra

Night Shift w/ Enoch & Sandra - Green Dragon Logo Contest - Guest Pi Anon

Memetic Pi - Coffee Talk with Sandra

Pi Anon Gets a Community Patriot Shout Out


#Sing4Freedom Videos

March 24th, 2023

As you all know, I started the #Sing4Freedom campaign during the summer of 2021. Since then, we have had videos of people singing the National Anthem at 9pm EST in solidarity with the J6 defendants sent to us from hundreds of patriots all across the country. Over the last 2 years it has grown into a beautiful show of love for the Jan 6 family! We have received videos of patriots singing as far away as London & Japan! Patriots have taken over 2 separate Trump rallies at 9pm. Even Ted Nuggent dedicated a #Sing4Freedom anthem to the J6ers during his hurricane relief concert in Florida. I am truly humbled to see the tremendous showing of American exceptionalism. Keep it up!

If you want to scroll though the archive of videos you can find them here:

Sing4Freedom Archive

Podcast

March 24th, 2023

I started a podcast called 'Freedom Unchained' which can be found on Spotify, Pandora, iHeart Radio, Google, Amazon, etc. It is meant to be a voice for the voiceless J6ers & those on the frontlines in the fight for their justice. It was made by a J6er for the J6ers & is the most Raw, honest & informative podcast out there in the fight! Check it out here:

https://libertylinks.io/FreedomUnchained


Website

March 24th, 2023

https://sing4freedom.us/

Motion Hearing & Trial Date

March 24th, 2023

I want to thank EVERYONE for their generous support! I recently had a motions hearing. Unfortunately, the Judge DENIED all of my motions & GRANTED all the governments motions. My trial has been set for May 15th 2023. Please pray for true & fair justice. Thank you 

Update #1

November 22nd, 2022

I received a plea deal of 51 months & $500,000 in fines. I rejected the plea & opted to go to trial March 14th, 2023 (3/14 - Pi Day).

