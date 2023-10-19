Help Joseph Thomas Let Freedom Sing

Goal:
USD $300,000
Raised:
USD $86,986
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Thomas
K. Joseph Thomas is an independant Christian minister and a happily married father of 4 children. He was arrested in May 2021 and initially given 6 charges surrounding his presence at the Capitol on January 6th. In August, he received 10 federal charges on his official indictment. After rejecting a plea deal the government threw 2 more charges at him totaling 12 (7 felonies, 5 misdemeanors).
At the Capitol, he did not enter the building, promoted no violence, aided the wounded & protected the defenseless. He did not attack anyone or destroy anything.
He is a Navy veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan) & Operation Iraqi Freedom (Iraq). Furthermore, he & his family own / operate a local dog rescue. He has been very outspoken online & goes by the name Pi Anon. Like many other Patriots he has since been banned from all major social media platforms. However, this has not slowed him down or quieted his voice for freedom.
Because "Pi Anon" has a patriotic heart, he started a campaign to support the political prisoners in DC who sing the national anthem together (every night at 9p EST) from their cells. He sings the anthem & posts the videos across social media & would like to see everyone join him and #Sing4Freedom nightly in solidarity. He has pushed this campaign onto the national stage in hopes of bringing awareness to the harsh treatment American citizens are receiving, without trial or conviction, because of their presence at the Capitol that day. He also created Sing4freedom.us for this purpose.
He has dedicated himself to the fight for justice reform, prison reform & due process rights. Nevertheless, he is the only income for his family. Please find it in your heart to give. Every little bit will help him in this fight against the egregious charges put forth by the Department of Justice, keep the Sing4freedom dream alive for all the other Jan 6 defendants & able his family to survive the onslaught of threats & adversity they endure daily.
Joseph has dedicated his life to fighting for God, his country, his family & your freedom. Can you fight for him?
To submit video for #Sing4Freedom visit Sing4Freedom on Telegram
** UPDATE**
He has rejected the plea deal from the government & has set a date for trial. His trial will be on Pi day (3/14) 2023. 2 more charges added to his indictment.
The trial was moved to May 2023 because he fired the public defender & hired proper counsel.
The trial completed around May 22nd 2023. The jury began deliberations, but was given a 6 day break due to scheduling conflicts & the memorial day holiday. Deliberations resume May 30th.
We will win. Thank you for standing up.
Dear Sing4Freedom Champion! I just received a letter from you after writing one to you a while back - it was very touching and I loved all the Bible references! Prayers that this awful time in prison is coming to an end and that there will be a true NEW YEAR ahead for ALL of you. God bless the challenging transitions ahead! "O'er the Land of the FREE and the Home of the BRAVE!!" USA USA!
God inspired me to give to this family. May the Lord continue to provide for you and vindicate you and all J6ers!
My prayers are with you now and everyday.
May God bless, keep you & keep your family safe. thank you for your sacrifice.
God bless you and your family! TRUMP WON AGAIN!!! We want our country back and we want the chains off now!
God bless you and your family!
So sorry for what the swamp is doing to you all. XOXO Soon you will all be free. Thank you all for your service 🫡❤️
we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor. God Bless You
God bless you and pray for a blessed future.
You all keep the faith & standing tall. We appreciate you. I & MANY thousands were there with you on J6 to peacefully request verification of the questionable vote & get hear from DJT & his team. You'll be home soon. God bless you all & your families.
Thank you Carolyn for visiting Cowboy Logic to get your message out... Bless You all...
God Bless your family during this time. Remember Proverbs 3 v5-6 Have a very Merry Christmas!
Praying for your release and reunion with your family
Justice is coming soon. I feel confident you & many others from J6 will be compensated for your losses & unconstitutional treatment. I can hardly wait to celebrate your freedom. God has a plam.
GOD Bless You.
God bless you and your family!
Stay Strong and keep your eyes on the Lord. He that Suffer with Christ will rule and rain with Christ.
October 19th, 2023
October 19th, 2023
https://rumble.com/v3pptg1-reawaken-america-tour-patriotau-sing4freedom-shout-out.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms
PatriotAU & Frens offer a prayer for J6ers
https://rumble.com/v3qcm3j-patriotau-and-frens-pray-for-j6-defendants.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms
October 19th, 2023
https://rumble.com/v3pppk1-texas-fully-loaded-pi-gives-an-update-pre-sentencing.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms
October 19th, 2023
This is an episode of my morning podcast...
https://rumble.com/v3ih46w-hidden-jan-6-evidence-joseph-thomas-ivan-raiklin.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms
October 19th, 2023
https://rumble.com/v3ek9ip-pi-on-texas-fully-loaded.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms
August 31st, 2023
Sing4Freedom is proud to sponsor a Prize Bonanza! To show the our appreciation for all the amazing people who have supported Joseph Thomas in his legal battles & advocacy for justice reform we are giving you a chance to win EXCLUSIVE prizes. These gifts have been donated by some heavy hitters in our movement. Check the link below for a full list of prizes. Once in a lifetime, limited edition pieces of history, memorabilia & merchandise are just a click away.
The drawing will be held during a Rumble livestream on Labor Day, Sept 4th (1000th day since J6) starting at 4pm est. We will have several special guests & a lot of fun!
Watch the stream here: https://rumble.com/c/J6FreedomUnchained
Click the link below to see the available prizes & get your winning tickets:
https://rafflecreator.com/pages/74914/sing4freedom-prize-bonanza
We can't wait to celebrate your amazing support 🇺🇲 See you there!
August 31st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v3deztx-j6er-life-unveiling-the-heroes-among-us-featuring-joe-thomas-chapter-1.html?mref=nb1hk&mc=5w6ms
August 1st, 2023
https://j6patriotnews.com/warriors-for-truth-joe-thomas-aka-pi-anon
August 1st, 2023
Former BLM member turned MAGA Rapper, Ron J Spike, has dedicated his time & efforts to the J6 defendants. We became fast friends & he wrote a rap song based on my J6 story, as well as my patriotic attitude toward the hardships we all face. When I was in DC for my trial he sat in the courtroom everyday to show me support. After the first day of trial he recorded the music video, in which I made a cameo. He contracted the song to me as a tribute. You should give him a follow & share his Pro-America music.
https://rumble.com/v2o84s8-chains-off-me-ron-j-spike-joseph-pi-anon-thomas.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ys8pw-john-pierce-nclu-discusses-j6-joseph-thomas-cnn.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v33g5na-pi-on-severe-anon-shipfaced-saloon-saturday-show.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v32mezq-pi-on-pete-santilli-show.html
August 1st, 2023
CPAC 2023
https://rumble.com/v301uei-the-tamara-scott-show-joseph-thomas-at-cpac-2023.html
Sing4Freedom & Tim Rivers
https://rumble.com/v302baq-the-tamara-scott-show-with-tim-rivers-joseph-thomas.html
August 1st, 2023
Hope & Unity
https://rumble.com/v2zhkd8-joseph-thomas-j6-truth-and-light-festival.html
Sunday Worship Service
https://rumble.com/v2zhs7c-trust-in-god-truth-and-light-freedom-fest.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2z2gjs-it-needed-to-be-said-tina-peters-sean-anqn-johnny-q.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2y6ugk-pi-on-national-prayer-call-with-dr.-linda-vega.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2y5lck-j6-patriot-news-life-after-trial.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2xq4e8-happy-birthday-pi-gen-michael-flynn.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2x1ivf-remington-report-post-trial-update.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vpdlg-pi-on-jenna-ryan-show.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2sxz9u-it-needed-to-be-said-sean-anqn-johnny-q.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2sxjf4-pi-with-patrick-reilly-based-pilled-pod.html
Proof the Left & Right can have civil discussions
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2s8egy-pi-gets-a-shout-out-x22-report.html
https://rumble.com/v2sy1ee-x22-report-highlights-gateway-pundit-article.html
August 1st, 2023
No Violence
https://rumble.com/v2s39tg-no-violence-capitol-j6.html
Defending Others
https://rumble.com/v2s3prg-defending-others.html
MPD Campanelli Interaction with Pi
https://rumble.com/v2s42fu-bwc-mpd-officer-campanale-interaction-w-pi.html
MPD Officer Cutting Tarp at Capitol (Insinuated I was at fault)
https://rumble.com/v2s3x9q-mpd-officer-cutting-scaffolding-tarp-capitol-j6.html
Prince George Officer Ainsworth Proven Wrong (Claimed I kocked him down)
https://rumble.com/v2s45t6-prince-george-pd-ainsworth-100-wrong.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2rvgsw-justice-in-jeopardy-mel-hawley-pi-verdict.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2o7z1c-pi-gets-a-shot-out-by-conservative-daily.html
August 1st, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2o2xoo-pi-anon-on-eqchamber.html
August 1st, 2023
Jan. 6 Defendant Kenneth Thomas is Found Innocent on 20-Year Obstruction Felony in Latest Blow to Overreaching Probe
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/jan-6-defendant-kenneth-thomas-is-found-innocent-on-20-year-obstruction-felony-in-latest-blow-to-overreaching-probe/
August 1st, 2023
EXCLUSIVE | This J6 Defendant Tried To Stop The BRUTAL POLICE BEATDOWNS And Won ‘THE BEST J6 VERDICT SO FAR’: ‘It Was A Miracle!’ [WATCH]
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/exclusive-this-j6-defendant-tried-stop-brutal-police/
June 7th, 2023
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/colluding-cop-caught-red-handed-camera-lying-stand/
June 7th, 2023
My trial began on May 15th. Even though the trial was supposed to be only 1 week the jury can to a verdict on June 1st (3 weeks).
I was awarded a mistrial on 2 charges which have been dismissed. The 1st was the alleged Assaulting, Obstructing, Interfering or Impeding of Prince George officer Ainsworth of which I intervened in the unlawful baton attack of an elderly man as he lie on the ground. The second was an alleged Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds with the Intent to Disrupt Official Government Business.
I was found NOT GUILTY of 3 charges. The first was Violence on Capitol Grounds. Second was Violence in a Restricted Area. Both of these charges are misdemeanor offenses, but are integral in showing that I was found NOT GUILTY of violence. Thirdly, I was found NOT GUILTY of the most potentially damaging offense of (1512c2) Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, which holds a max penalty of 20 years.
Unfortunately, I was found GUILTY of 7 charges consisting of 5 felonies & 2 misdemeanors. The misdemeanor charges are Entering or Remaning in a Restricted Area & Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
The first felony is Civil Disorder. The final 4 felonies are labeled Assaulting, Obstructing, Interfering or Impeding Certain Officers. As bad as this may seem, the biggest take away is that since I was found not guilty of violence, I did not assault ANY officers. I was convicted based on the lesser elements of the statute regarding Interfering, obstructing, or Impeding officers.
I see this verdict as a major win! The government narrative surrounding J6 is that anyone involved are violent extremists bent on obstructing the election proceeding. I was found NOT GUILTY of that narrative.
The next steps in this process are Rule 29 & Rule 33 motions. After this, my sentencing will commence on September 6th. Appeals will soon follow.
May 3rd, 2023
May 3rd, 2023
May 3rd, 2023
May 3rd, 2023
May 3rd, 2023
May 3rd, 2023
May 3rd, 2023
May 3rd, 2023
May 3rd, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
March 24th, 2023
Prelude to Why Pi Was Arrested By The Feds
Pi Anon at the Capitol (bonus footage)
Pi Anon Shares Origin During Punisher's 17 Roundtable
Pi Anon on Coffee Talk With Sandra
Night Shift w/ Enoch & Sandra - Green Dragon Logo Contest - Guest Pi Anon
Memetic Pi - Coffee Talk with Sandra
Pi Anon Gets a Community Patriot Shout Out
March 24th, 2023
As you all know, I started the #Sing4Freedom campaign during the summer of 2021. Since then, we have had videos of people singing the National Anthem at 9pm EST in solidarity with the J6 defendants sent to us from hundreds of patriots all across the country. Over the last 2 years it has grown into a beautiful show of love for the Jan 6 family! We have received videos of patriots singing as far away as London & Japan! Patriots have taken over 2 separate Trump rallies at 9pm. Even Ted Nuggent dedicated a #Sing4Freedom anthem to the J6ers during his hurricane relief concert in Florida. I am truly humbled to see the tremendous showing of American exceptionalism. Keep it up!
If you want to scroll though the archive of videos you can find them here:
March 24th, 2023
I started a podcast called 'Freedom Unchained' which can be found on Spotify, Pandora, iHeart Radio, Google, Amazon, etc. It is meant to be a voice for the voiceless J6ers & those on the frontlines in the fight for their justice. It was made by a J6er for the J6ers & is the most Raw, honest & informative podcast out there in the fight! Check it out here:
https://libertylinks.io/FreedomUnchained
March 24th, 2023
I want to thank EVERYONE for their generous support! I recently had a motions hearing. Unfortunately, the Judge DENIED all of my motions & GRANTED all the governments motions. My trial has been set for May 15th 2023. Please pray for true & fair justice. Thank you
November 22nd, 2022
I received a plea deal of 51 months & $500,000 in fines. I rejected the plea & opted to go to trial March 14th, 2023 (3/14 - Pi Day).
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.