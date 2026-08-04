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Physiotherapy Internship

Goal€10,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byDominik Petković

Physiotherapy Internship

After years of hard work, dedication, and late-night studying, I have finally reached a crucial milestone: securing a professional physiotherapy internship in Austria. This is an incredible opportunity for me to gain invaluable hands-on experience and earn my license to practice independently.

The Challenge I Am Facing

While moving abroad for this position is a massive step forward for my career, the financial reality of living and working in Austria is overwhelming. As an intern, my income is minimal.

After covering my mandatory living expenses, my monthly budget looks like this:

 Rent and utilities: High costs that consume the vast majority of my income

 Essential living costs: Transportation to my workplace, food, and daily necessities

 Remaining balance: Just 200 euros per month for everything else

Living on this amount makes it extremely difficult to cover unexpected expenses, purchase required professional materials, or maintain a basic safety net for emergencies.

Why I Need Your Help

Physiotherapy is a calling dedicated to helping others heal, regain mobility, and improve their quality of life. To successfully complete this internship and establish myself as a licensed physiotherapist, I need a little support to bridge this financial gap.

Your donation will directly help cover:

 A portion of my accommodation costs during the internship months

 Daily transportation and food expenses

 Necessary administrative and professional fees related to my training

How You Can Help

Any form of support—whether it is a contribution of any size or simply sharing my story with your network—means the world to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who is willing to help me overcome this hurdle and achieve my professional dream!


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