PHONE REFURBISHERS

Hello! I'm Micheal. Recently my phone repair business had gotten shut down and my wife passed away, lately I've been trying to do side jobs to help raise my two daughters but it's just not working out. My dream was to always work in tech, phone repair was just the start of it. I've decided to start refurbishing phones and selling them for way cheaper, which will get me way more sales! The only problem is I'm doing it out of my own pocket, so if you could please even just donate a little bit of money, thank you. Please send prayers for my family. I was thinking of selling the newest phones for at least 500 dollars cheaper, which will draw attention to my company. For example, a newly refurbished iPhone 14 for 135! I knows it's cheap and most people say I'm losing money! But I have to do this for my daughters.