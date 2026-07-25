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Phil's Journey to Ministry Leadership

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$2,100 USD

Fundraiser created byPhilippe Pierre-Saint

Fundraiser funds will be received by Philippe Pierre-Saint

Phil's Journey to Ministry Leadership

A New Chapter in Ministry

God has been working in my heart, drawing me deeper into His Word and showing me the power of being planted by streams of living water. Psalm 1:1-3 says, "Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither—whatever they do prospers."

I've experienced the truth of this passage—when we're rooted in God's Word and delighting in His presence, we bear fruit that impacts others. Now God is calling me to the Church Life Resources CLCMN program, an intensive ministry training experience that will equip me to help others become firmly planted and fruitful in their faith, creating spiritually receptive environments where disciples, churches, marketplace ministers, and missionaries can flourish.

What This Means for Me

This isn't your typical classroom training. Through CLCMN, I'll be getting hands-on experience in ministry leadership and discipleship development. I'll learn how to create those spiritually receptive environments where people feel safe to explore faith, ask hard questions, and experience real transformation.

What excites me most is that this training will equip me to help others discover and live out their own callings—whether that's in traditional ministry, the marketplace, or on the mission field. The ripple effect of this investment goes far beyond just me.

Here's Where I Need Your Help

The total cost for this program is $5,000, which covers:

  • Program training, materials, and mentorship
  • Travel to and from training locations
  • Hands-on mission work and ministry experiences

I know that's a significant amount, but I truly believe this is where God is leading me. Every dollar you contribute goes directly toward making this training possible and equipping me to serve more effectively in ministry for years to come.

Why Your Support Matters

When you invest in my training, you're not just helping me—you're investing in everyone I'll have the privilege to serve and disciple. You're helping equip someone who will help others discover their calling, strengthen struggling churches, mentor marketplace leaders, and support missionaries around the world.

Your partnership means the world to me. Whether you can give $10 or $1,000, every contribution brings me closer to this opportunity and helps multiply Kingdom impact in ways we can't even imagine yet.

Thank You

I'm so grateful you'd take the time to read this and prayerfully consider supporting this next step in my ministry journey. Your prayers mean just as much as your financial support, and I'd love to keep you updated on what God does through this training.

Thank you for being part of my team and helping me answer this call!

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